Bisons Outslug Columbus in 7-1 Victory Thursday Afternoon

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







COLUMBUS, O.H. - The Buffalo Bisons struck first for a pair of runs in the top of the second inning on the first of three hits by Alan Roden in their 7-1 win against the Columbus Clippers on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Phil Clarke hit a one out double and two batters later, Clase would reach base again this time by way of walk. That would set up runners at first and second for Roden. After a lengthy battle at the plate against Vince Velasquez, Roden roped a double down the right field line and drove in both base runners giving Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

Buffalo was able to chase Columbus's starter out of the game after drawing their fourth walk of the game. The Herd was able to work many of the counts causing Velasquez to throw over 80 pitches in 3.1 innings. The Bisons were able to load the bases again but just as before left three runners on.

Adam Macko continued his strong performance on the day in the bottom of the fourth, retiring all three batters he faced. Through his first four innings he has only allowed one hit and has struck out four.

For the third time in the game, the Bisons were able to load the bases. This time around they made it count. Two singles and a walk would bring Yohnedrick Pinango to the plate with the bases loaded and he would drive in two off a double to extend the lead to four. The scoring would not stop there as a wild pitch would bring home Pinango to give Buffalo a five-run lead.

Andrew Bash would come on in the bottom of the sixth inning in relief for Macko. The left-hander pitched one inning shy of a quality start throwing five innings allowing only one hit and striking out five. It was his longest Triple-A outing of his career, helping him earn his first win with Buffalo in the process.

The Bisons would add another run to their total, pushing the lead to six. Josh Rivera led off the inning with a double while Jonatan Clase moved him to third from a single. Roden stepped into the box and drove in Rivera after hitting it to third base. The fielder bobbled the ball, causing everyone to be safe.

Columbus got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a two out double from Kody Huff. One run was all they could manage though as the following batter would be struck out. Buffalo would lead 6-1 heading into the final inning.

The Herd extended their lead in the top of the ninth back to a six-run game. Roden led off the ninth with a double and was driven in shortly after when Riley Tirotta hit an RBI single to extend the lead.

Hayden Juenger entered the game in the ninth to close out this afternoon's matchup and did just that, retiring all three batters he faced striking out the first and getting the next to out by way of fly out and ground out.

Buffalo will continue their series against Columbus for game four of six on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.