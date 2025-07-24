Berry's Clutch Home Run Secures Thursday Win for Jacksonville
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - A clutch tenth inning go-ahead home run from Jacob Berry pushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls, 4-2, Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Tied at two in the tenth, Berry (7) clobbered a go-ahead two-run home run, giving Jacksonville a 4-2 lead against Durham.
The Bulls opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Jonny DeLuca led off the inning with a walk. With a runner at first, Tre' Morgan (4) crushed a two-run blast, making it 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp battled back in the sixth inning. Jakob Marsee laced a leadoff double and then stole third. With a runner in scoring position, Marsee scampered home on a wild pitch, making it 2-1. Three batters later, Matt Mervis (10) mashed a solo home run, tying the game at two.
Jacksonville and Durham continue the series with Friday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.56 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Logan Workman (5-3, 4.20 ERA) will counter for the Bulls. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
