Homestand Highlights: Dinosaur Night Stomps into Coolray Field

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers turn the clock back to the Jurassic period for Dinosaur Night on Saturday, August 2 as part of a week-long homestand at Coolray Field from July 29-August 3. The Stripers host the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) for the six-game series.

The homestand also features a Stripers Ugly Sweater Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) for Christmas in July on July 29, and a magical Fireworks Friday postgame display capping off Wizards & Wands Night on August 1.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 29 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Christmas in July: It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown! Get your list ready for Santa and join the Stripers for a night of Holiday Cheer. T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Stripers Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee (size XL only).

Wednesday, July 30 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett Night: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, July 31 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, August 1 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wizards & Wands Night: Spells, magic and otherworldly fun await at the ballpark! Dress to impress with wizard themed in-game activations all night long! Fireworks Friday: After the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Back-to-School Lunchbox Ticket Pack: Show off your Stripers pride when you head back to school. Receive a game ticket, a Stripers jersey lunchbox, and the goodwill of knowing that a portion of your purchase goes towards a donation to our local schools, helping to support education in our community.

Saturday, August 2 (6:05 vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Dinosaur Night: For the second straight year, you can turn back the clock to the Jurassic Period and get up close with these terrible lizards. In collaboration with Prehistoric Nation, dinosaurs such as Alpha the Velociraptor, Buck the Stygomoloch, Twista the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops will take over Coolray Field in a fun and interactive way! Dinosaur Meet-and-Greet Pack: Bypass the lines and dive straight into the dino-tastic fun! Back-to-School Lunchbox Ticket Pack: Show off your Stripers pride when you head back to school. Receive a game ticket, a Stripers jersey lunchbox, and the goodwill of knowing that a portion of your purchase goes towards a donation to our local schools, helping to support education in our community.

Sunday, August 3 (1:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Back-to-School Lunchbox Ticket Pack: Show off your Stripers pride when you head back to school. Receive a game ticket, a Stripers jersey lunchbox, and the goodwill of knowing that a portion of your purchase goes towards a donation to our local schools, helping to support education in our community.

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







