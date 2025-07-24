SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-4, 56-38) at Rochester Red Wings (10-13, 37-58)

July 24, 2025 | Game 95 | Road Game 46 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

RH Brendan Beck (2-0, 3.86) vs. RH Bryce Conley (1-0, 2.57)

Beck: Pitched 5.0 no-hit innings in 7/18 Win @ WOR with career-best 9 K & 1 BB (11-3 RailRiders)

Conley: Allowed 3 R on 4 H over 5.0 IP in 7/18 ND @ LHV with 4 K & 1 BB (11-4 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders outlasted the Rochester Red Wings 8-6 in 12 innings on Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

The RailRiders built a 4-0 lead in the first, paced by a two-run home run from Everson Pereira. After Spencer Jones was hit by a pitch and Rafael Flores walked, T.J. Rumfield singled home Jones for a 3-0 lead. A double play ball allowed Flores to score to extend the advantage to 4-0. Robert Hassell, III. led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run against Luis Gil, who is with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an MLB rehab assignment. The Red Wings evened the score in the third, keyed by a sac fly from former RailRider Andres Chaparro and a two-run double off the bat of Nick Schnell, and took a 5-4 lead in the fourth.

The RailRiders took the lead in the top of the seventh against Joan Adon and the Red Wings' bullpen. Jose Rojas doubled in Bryan De La Cruz to tie the game before scoring on a Jones' sac fly. Rochester leveled the game against Clayton Beeter in the bottom of the inning with a pair of two-out walks and a run-scoring single by Andrew Pinckney.

The game remained even into the 12th. Extra-inning runner Nicky Lopez stole third and scored on a wild pitch. After Andrew doubled, Pereira singled up the middle for an 8-6 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Leonardo Pestana struck out the first two batters and was replaced by third-string catcher Edinson Durán. Durán walked the first batter he faced before striking out C.J. Stubbs to end the game.

STRONG ARMED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff combined to strike out 22 batters on Wednesday, matching the franchise record. Luis Gil struck out four over 3.1 innings. Kervin Castro struck out four, Clayton Beeter retired three, Baron Stuart struck out the only batter he faced, Brent Headrick struck out two over an inning, Eric Reyzelman got four in 1.1 innings, Leonardo Pestana added three before Edinson Durán's record-matching K to end the game. The last time an SWB team struck out 22 in a game was the Jonathan Holder game, August 28, 2016. Bryan Mitchell struck out eight over 3.2 innings, Tyler Webb retired a pair in 1.1 innings and Holder recorded 12 strikeouts over four innings (each out), including a franchise-record 11 in a row during a 3-1 win at Rochester.

ACTIVATED- Braden Shewmake was activated off the 7-Day Injured List and went 0-for-2 over five innings on Wednesday. The infielder was placed on the IL on June 26; his second injury stint this season. Shewmake is hitting .234 over 47 games for the RailRiders this season.

REHAB UPDATE- New York transferred right-hander Luis Gil to the RailRiders roster on Wednesday and he made his third rehab start returning from a right lat strain. Gil worked 3.1 innings, surrendering five runs on four hits, four strikeouts and three walks. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year made two appearances for Somerset on this rehab assignment, working 3.1 innings in both games on 50 and 57 pitches, respectively. Gil threw 67 on Wednesday.

ALL GOOD THINGS- The RailRiders' 11-game winning streak was broken Tuesday night, snapping the string at a franchise-tying mark, level with the 2009 SWB Yankees. During the streak, the RailRiders hit .336 with 98 runs scored, 23 home runs, 27 stolen bases, a .418 on-base percentage and a .596 slugging percentage, all of which topped the International League since July 5.

HELLO HIGH FALLS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this week and the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff.

HEALTHY UPDATE- Reliever Yerry De Los Santos has joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment. The right-hander began the season with the RailRiders and has made 10 appearances for the club, going 1-1 with one save and a 1.74 ERA. De Los Santos has been promoted to the Yankees twice this year and appeared in 14 games for New York with a 1.80 ERA. The Yankees placed De Los Santos on the Injured List on June 19 with right elbow discomfort. De Los Santos threw 23 pitches over an inning Tuesday.

DEVELOPING STORY- Jake Gatewood was placed on the Development List Tuesday when Sean Boyle was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Gatewood is hitting .165 with two home runs over 30 games for the RailRiders this season, but has only appeared in two games this month. Ismael Munguia was placed on the Development List on Wednesday to open a roster spot for Braden Shewmake. Munguia is hitting .237 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year in 71 games with three home runs, 26 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases.

FIRST IN A WHILE- The RailRiders had not lost the first game of a series since May 21 at Nashville, spanning eight series between opening game losses.

EXTRA EFFORT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 4-4 in extra innings this season. Three of those four wins have come at Rochester's expense.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 8-4 at Toronto. The Blue Jays scored two runs in the fourth, the fifth, the sixth and the seventh to take the rubber match... Somerset beat Erie 3-1. Brendan Jones homered and Trystan Vreiling struck out seven... Hudson Valley fell 6-1 to Rome. Josh Moylan drove in the lone Renegades run... Tampa's game at Dunedin was rained out.







