Jacksonville Topples Durham 4-2 in Ten

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC- Jacob Berry drilled a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning sending the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 4-2 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

Berry hit the first pitch from Jonny Cuevas (L, 0-1) into the right field bleachers for the game-winner. Cuevas worked three innings in his first game with the Bulls since April 13th after being called up from Double-A Montgomery.

Durham (14-8) assumed a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Tre Morgan bashed a two-run shot to right-center after a walk to Jonny DeLuca.

Jacksonville (12-11) evened the game in the sixth against reliever Garrett Acton. After a first run scored on a wild pitch, Matt Mervis socked a game tying homer to right.

How It Happened: With Shane McClanahan's rehab paused, the Bulls were forced into a bullpen game on the mound with five pitchers combining to throw 10 innings. Joey Gerber tossed two hitless frames, followed by two scoreless from Kodi Whitley. Acton permitted two over his two innings before turning the game over to Cole Sulser, who fired a scoreless seventh. Cuevas entered in the eighth, working three innings to match his longest outing of the season.

Top Staffs Duel: The Shrimp (3.73) and Bulls (3.79) feature the top two pitching staff ERAs in the International League. Durham's offense has mustered just seven hits in the last two games of the series.

What's Next: Logan Workman (5-3, 4.20) is slated to start Friday night against Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.56) at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.