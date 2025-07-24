Koperniak Homers Twice, Taylor Goes Scoreless through Seven in Win

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 5-0 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (5-3) continued the Memphis pitching dominance through Thursday night. The right-handed pitcher tossed 7.0 shutout innings in the win. Taylor struck out seven, walked none and allowed two hits. Gordon Graceffo and Ryan Fernandez tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish off the Redbirds second straight shutout of the Stripers.

Memphis starting pitching has combined for 15.0 scoreless innings over the last two starts. Taylor faced just one batter more than the minimum in his Thursday start one night after Aaron Wilkerson allowed just four baserunners in 8.0 innings pitched.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak blasted a home run in each of his first two plate appearances on Thursday night. The left-handed hitter has hit three home runs over the last two games. Koperniak finished the night 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and a double. The two-homer game was the ninth by a Memphis batter this season and the eighth different Redbirds player to homer more than once in a game this season.

Designated hitter Nathan Church went 2-for-5 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Center fielder Michael Siani reached base three times with a single and two walks.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 25 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

