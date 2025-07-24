Wings Blast Off, Power Past RailRiders

The Red Wings and the Scranton/WB RailRiders squared off for game three of their six-game set on a blistering Thursday morning from downtown Rochester. Looking to avenge Wednesday night's 12-inning defeat, the Red Wings offense came to play, putting up 10 runs on 12 hits, including five home runs, in a 10-8 win. Every Red Wing reached base, with eight Wings tacking on a hit. RF Nick Schnell crushed two round-trippers, CF Robert Hassell III, 3B José Tena, and 1B Andrés Chaparro each added a homer, marking the first time the Wings have gone yard five times in a game this season.

The RailRiders came out swinging in the top of the first as CF Spencer Jones opened the scoring by sending out a solo homer the other way to left. The Yankees' No. 4-ranked prospect's 11th homer with the RailRiders this year travelled 401 feet, and gave the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

Scranton/WB's lead was short-lived as Robert Hassell III drilled the first pitch he saw into the visiting bullpen for his third leadoff homer of the season, and his second in as many games. The Tennessee native's 10th homer of the year was clocked at 95.5 mph off the bat, traveled 357 feet, and knotted the ball game at 1-1.

2B Jose Rojas joined the party at the top of the second, launching a ball onto the Foul Pole Patio in right. The former Angels farmhand's 18th homer of the year was clocked at 104.6 mph off the bat and gave the RailRiders a 2-1 lead. LF Duke Ellis kept the inning moving by roping a two-out single up the middle and stealing second base. DH Jesus Rodriguez blooped a single into shallow right, but right fielder Nick Schnell tossed a seed to the plate to nab Ellis and end the inning.

Nick Schnell carried over the momentum from his defensive highlight, leading off the bottom of the second with a moonshot home run to right field. The Indianapolis-born slugger's 12th homer of the year travelled 441 feet, over the right field video board, and tied the game at 2-2. 2B Jackson Cluff, LF Darren Baker, and SS Nasim Nuñez each drew walks, loading the bases for the Wings with one out. Robert Hassell III then grounded a sharp single up the middle, scoring Cluff and Baker, and giving the Wings a 4-2 lead.

The RailRiders led off the top of the third with another bang, as Spencer Jones crushed his second homer of the game to left, drilling a 3-2 fastball 425 feet the other way, cutting the Red Wing lead to 4-3.

The Wings led off the bottom of the third the same way they had led off the previous two, with another solo-homer, as 3B José Tena got in on the action. The sixth homer of the day from either side, and the third of the season from Tena, was clocked at 107.2 mph off the bat, and extended the Red Wing lead to 5-3.

Rochester kept rolling in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Nasim Nuñez blooped a double that hopped onto the left field berm, immediately putting a runner in scoring position for the Wings. Two batters later, DH Yohandy Morales drilled a hustle-double to second base, driving in Nuñez from third. Two batters later, Andrés Chaparro deposited a ball into the left field bullpen for his seventh homer of the year. The Wings' fourth homer of the day travelled 400 feet, and extended the Red Wings' lead to 8-3

The RailRiders responded yet again in the bottom half, as Duke Ellis slapped a double to right field and was quickly moved to third on a groundout. Then Spencer Jones unloaded on a ball, sending his third homer of the game 433 feet to center field. With the Wings leading 8-5, Rochester dipped into its bullpen, and three straight RailRiders drew walks. With the bases loaded, 3B Jeimer Candelario roped an RBI single, cutting the lead, but RHP Seth Shuman finished the inning with back-to-back strikeouts to leave them loaded. The Wings led halfway through the ballgame, 8-6.

After a scoreless sixth, Scranton/WB led off the top of the seventh with a walk from Everson Pereira and a ground-rule double from T.J. Rumfield. A slow ground ball to second scored Pereira from third, and moved the tying run to third, but the Red Wings escaped with the lead heading into the seventh-inning stretch, leading 8-7.

With the Red Wings looking for insurance in the bottom of the seventh, Nick Schnell came through, sending his second long-ball of the day over the center field wall. The former 2018 first-round draft pick's second homer of the game travelled 413 feet, and extended the Red Wings lead to 9-7.

The Wings kept the offense moving in the bottom of the eighth, as Nasim Nuñez drew a one-out walk, and proceeded to swipe second and reach third base on an error. Robert Hassell III then immediately drilled a ground ball into right field, scoring Nuñez, extending the Rochester lead to 10-7. Hassell then swiped second base and moved to third on another Scranton/WB error.

Trailing three runs in the top of the ninth, the RailRiders got things going with a single from Everson Pereira. Pereira was moved to second on a groundout, and Jeimer Candelario slapped a single into center field, scoring Pereira, and cutting the Red Wings' lead to 10-8. That would be all they would get as the Red Wings came away with the win on Thursday afternoon.

RHP Bryce Conley toed the rubber for the Wings, making his fifth start of the season as a Red Wing. The Georgia State product turned in 4.1 innings, while allowing five earned runs on seven hits, and striking out four. RHP Holden Powell came in, walking three batters and allowing an earned run, without recording an out. This gave way to RHP Seth Shuman, who struck out four of the six hitters he faced, allowing one hit. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was called on in the seventh, pitching 1.2 innings, while allowing a run on two hits and walking one. RHP Zach Brzykcy closed the door on the RailRiders, throwing 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits.

CF Robert Hassell III earned Player of the Game honors, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. The Tennessee native got the Wings on the board, homering on the first pitch he saw, knocking out his third career leadoff homer, and his second in as many nights. Hassell became the first Red Wing since at least 2004 to lead off back-to-back games with a homer. His three-hit effort was also his team-leading eighth of the season..

Rochester and Scranton continue their series on Friday night, meeting for the fourth time at Innovative Field. The Wings will send out RHP Cade Cavalli to match up against the RailRiders' RHP Erick Leal. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM from Downtown Rochester.







