Chandler's Strong Start Leads Indians to 3-2 Win over Toledo

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Billy Cook's RBI groundout paired with Ji Hwan Bae's heads up baserunning in the third inning pushed the Indianapolis Indians to a 3-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Victory Field. Indy improved to 21-7 in one-run games on the campaign.

Cook brought home the winning run for the Indians (17-7, 59-39) in the third frame when a potential double play ball was hit to third base. The Mud Hens (12-12, 51-48) recorded a force out at second base to retire Nick Solak, with Cook beating out the throw to first to keep the inning alive. Running from second base, Bae did not break stride on the play and took two bases to score for a 3-0 advantage.

Jared Triolo opened the scoring for Indianapolis in the second inning, launching his second home run of the season 413 feet to center field for a 1-0 lead.

The Indians then tacked on two runs in the third frame, with the rally starting on a walk by Ronny Simon. With Bae at the plate, Simon stole second and third base. On a successful steal of third, Mud Hens catcher Tomás Nido threw the ball away into left field, scoring Simon on the error. Bae walked, stole second base and subsequently scored on Cook's groundout.

Toledo picked up a pair of runs in the sixth inning when Akil Baddoo got things started with a single and Hao-Yu Lee tripled him home to cut the deficit, 3-1. Jace Jung then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Lee for their second run of the inning.

Bubba Chandler (W, 5-3) led the charge for the Indy pitching staff as he tossed 5.2 innings of two-run ball with four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Three of his seven strikeouts were on fastballs that registered 98.0 mph or faster. Michael Darrell-Hicks, Burch Smith and Eddy Jean (S, 5) covered the remainder of the game, with Yean blanking the Mud Hens in the ninth inning to seal victory. Yean has not allowed a run in eight consecutive outings and 10.0 innings since June 27.

Mud Hens starter Jordan Balazovic (L, 3-1) allowed one run in 2.0 innings en route to his first loss of the season.

The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game series at Victory Field on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (7-2, 4.45) takes the mound for the Indians and Toledo is yet to name a starting pitcher.







