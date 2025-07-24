Omaha Drops Third Straight to Syracuse

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and were defeated 6-2 by the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night, dropping their third straight game.

Cavan Biggio doubled to open the second inning before scoring on an RBI double from Peyton Wilson. Nick Pratto followed with a single to plate Wilson, giving Omaha a 2-0 advantage.

Dallas Keuchel started Thursday night's game and opened with 2.0 scoreless innings, though a 3-run home run in the 3rd and an RBI single in the 4th put the Mets ahead 4-2.

Keuchel worked a 1-2-3 5th inning and retired his final 5 hitters of the night. He was relieved by Ben Sears, who threw a scoreless 6th frame. In the 7th, Joey Krehbiel replaced Sears, making his first relief appearance with Omaha, and threw a scoreless inning in his Storm Chasers debut.

Michael Fulmer followed Krehbiel in the 8th and the Mets extended their lead to 6-2 with a 2 RBI single, with Syracuse holding on to beat Omaha by 4 runs.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Stadium. Right-hander Justin Dunn is scheduled to pitch.







