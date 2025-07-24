July 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

IOWA CUBS (50-47, 11-12) at LOUISVILLE BATS (42-56, 10-13)

Thursday, July 24 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Jordan Wicks (1-3, 4.06) vs. RHP Adam Plutko (2-5, 5.66)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series at the Louisville Bats tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Adam Plutko will start for Louisville.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs shutout the Louisville Bats last night by a 9-0 score...Iowa scored the nine runs on just five hits...Jonathon Long hit his 15th home run of the season and had four RBI... Kenta Maeda tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts... Keegan Thompson, Riley Martin and Gavin Hollowell all worked a scoreless frame.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

NASTY NOLAND: Sunday's starter Connor Noland earned his ninth win and tossed a career-high-tying 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts...Noland is the first I-Cub to have at least nine wins in a season since Matt Swarmer had 10 and Colin Rea had 14 in 2019...he is the second Iowa Cub to toss at least 7.0 scoreless innings, following Kenta Maeda on June 22 at Nashville.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Friday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 20th home run of the season...marks the fourth time in his career he has hit at least 20 home runs (all in Triple-A)...he is the first I-Cub to hit at least 20 home runs with the team since 2023...he ranks among Pérez slugging percentage (1st, .621), home runs (T-2nd with Owen Caissie, 20), OPS (3rd, .986), extra-base hits (4th, 39), and RBI (8th, 57).

DO NOT PASS: Last night, Iowa recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 9-0 win over Louisville...marked their first shutout since a 3-0 win on June 15 also vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs recorded six shutouts all of last season.

FREE PASS: Last night, Iowa recorded their second-most walks of the season with 11, trailing the team's season high of 12 set on May 17...the I-Cubs are one of three teams in the International League this season with at least two games of at least 11 free passes.

STILL GOT IT: Last night's starter Kenta Maeda earned his third win as he worked 6.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts...it marked Kenta's second start this season in he tossed at least 6.0 innings and allowed just tone hit...he is one of three I-Cubs this season to have at least two starts of 6.0 scoreless frames, along with Chris Flexen and Connor Noland.

JULY MASHIN': Last night, infielder Jonathon Long became the third I-Cub this season to reach 15 home runs, along with Carlos Pérez and Owen Caissie ...Jonny has tallied five multi-hit efforts during the month of July...Long has earned a batting average of .328 (20-for-61) and added five doubles with six home runs on 18 RBI...the Cubs No. 6 prospect is slashing .315/.399/.507 (106-for-337) with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 RBI.

BIG BEN: On Sunday, infielder Ben Cowles hit his third home run in his last two games...it marked the fourth time he has homered in back-to-back games and first since July 4-5, 2023 with Double-A Somerset...Ben hit two homers on Saturday night which tallied his third career multi-homer game and first since July 23, 2023.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 37 games and has tallied 15 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .324 (46-for-142) with 15 doubles, three home runs and 29 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 106), batting average (2nd, .333), doubles (T-4th, 24) and total bases (6th, 156).

BITTER 16: On July 9, the Iowa Cubs offense was fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the most recent was against the Memphis Redbirds on April 22, 2018.







