Nestor Cortes' Nine Punchouts Not Enough in Sounds Shutout Loss to Knights

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds were shut out for the third time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday from First Horizon Park. Nestor Cortes made his fourth rehab stint, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Craig Yoho increased his scoreless streak to 10 games and 11.0 innings, while Daz Cameron extended his hitting and on-base streak to nine games.

Cortes and Charlotte starter Bryse Wilson matched each other for the first 5.0 innings of the ballgame. Wilson punched out eight and allowed just one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings, while Cortes notched seven strikeouts through his first 5.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the sixth, the Knights scored the first runs of the game off Cortes. Ryan Noda cracked a solo home run to right, putting Charlotte up 1-0. Will Robertson reached third on a fielding error and scored on a base hit by Korey Lee to extend the Charlotte lead, 2-0.

One of the best scoring opportunities for Nashville came in the bottom of the eighth against Charlotte reliever Evan McKendry. Ernesto Martinez Jr. worked a walk and moved to third on a single by Freddy Zamora. With two outs, Drew Avans went down on strikes, and the score remained 2-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cameron singled to center to keep his hitting streak alive, but Nashville went scoreless the rest of the way to lose, 2-0.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.27) takes the ball on Thursday, as Nashville tries to regroup in game four of a six-game series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

A LITTLE RAZZLE DAZZLE: It took until the bottom of the ninth, but Daz Cameron extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single off former Sound Evan McKendry. It was one of just three Nashville hits on the night. Cameron's streak of nine games is the longest since Raynel Delgado posted an 11-game hitting streak that ended on June 13th. Cameron is tied with Anthony Seigler and Eddie Rosario for the third-longest hitting streak for a Nashville player this season. Cameron's RBI streak came to an end at eight games in the shutout loss, leaving him tied with Isaac Collins and Josh Price for the fourth-longest RBI streak for a Nashville player since 2005 and one game away from tying the Sounds record over the last 20 years. Since staring his hitting streak on July 10, Cameron ranks third in Triple-A with his .459 AVG (17-for-37) and is T-2nd in hits, T-4th with five home runs, T-5th in RBI (13), 4th in OPS (1.481), and T-8th in XBH (8).

GET NASHTY: Rehabbing Nestor Cortes suffered the loss despite turning in 5.2 IP with four hits allowed and two runs (1 ER) on Thursday night. The southpaw struck out his season-high of nine batters. The nine strikeouts are tied for the second-most by a Nashville pitcher this year along with Jacob Misiorowski (4/27 vs. DUR) and Tobias Myers (6/5 vs. GWN). Jacob Misiorowski set the season-high for a Nashville pitcher with 11 strikeouts on May 9 vs. Norfolk. It's the only double-digit strikeout performance for a Sounds pitcher this season. Cortes had four different nine strikeout games during the 2024 season for his season-high with his last coming in his second to last start of the regular season on September 12 against the Red Sox. The nine strikeouts are tied for the most he has had in a game since October 1, 2022, when he tied his career-high with 12 strikeouts.

THE YOHO YO-YO: Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Criag Yoho worked his 10th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run after pitching a 1-2-3 top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts. His current 10-game streak is the sixth-best active streak going in the International League and the third-longest streak for a Nashville pitcher this year behind the 15 games Tyler Jay had from April 17-June 15 and the 12-game streak Yoho posted to begin the 2025 season. In 29 appearances this year, Yoho is 3-1 with a 0.84 ERA over 32.0 IP (3 ER) and has 39 strikeouts while converting on six-of-eight save opportunities. Since making his Triple-A debut on August 9, 2024, Yoho has allowed an earned run in just four games over 43 appearances and only one game with more than one earned run.







