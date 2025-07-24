Iowa Falls in Louisville

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (50-48) dropped the third game of the series by a 4-2 score tonight vs. the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Iowa cut the lead to 2-1 in the third as Ben Cowles scored on a ground out from Hayden Cantrelle.

The Bats responded in the bottom half of the third and took a 3-1 lead. Moises Ballesteros led off the fourth inning with a home run to make it 3-2, Bats.

Hector Rodriguez gave Louisville a 4-2 lead in the eighth with a double, driving in former I-Cub Levi Jordan.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 6:15 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.