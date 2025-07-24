Iowa Falls in Louisville
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (50-48) dropped the third game of the series by a 4-2 score tonight vs. the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Iowa cut the lead to 2-1 in the third as Ben Cowles scored on a ground out from Hayden Cantrelle.
The Bats responded in the bottom half of the third and took a 3-1 lead. Moises Ballesteros led off the fourth inning with a home run to make it 3-2, Bats.
Hector Rodriguez gave Louisville a 4-2 lead in the eighth with a double, driving in former I-Cub Levi Jordan.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 6:15 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from July 24, 2025
- Koperniak Homers Twice, Taylor Goes Scoreless through Seven in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Game in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nestor Cortes' Nine Punchouts Not Enough in Sounds Shutout Loss to Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson and McKendry Pitch Knights to Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Chandler's Strong Start Leads Indians to 3-2 Win over Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Rally Falls Short as Mud Hens Drop Game Three to Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Topples Durham 4-2 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Berry's Clutch Home Run Secures Thursday Win for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mountcastle Homers in MLB Rehab Debut - Norfolk Tides
- Cal Stevenson Hits First Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Homer in Franchise History to Help 'Pigs Conquer Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Syracuse - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Highlights: Bats Ride Early Offensive Attack to 4-2 Victory over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Saints Get Two-Hit in Game One of Doubleheader in 4-0 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- July 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Outslug Columbus in 7-1 Victory Thursday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Highlights: Dinosaur Night Stomps into Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fans Treated to Day Baseball in the Arena District - Columbus Clippers
- Wings Blast Off, Power Past RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Fall Despite Three Homers from Spencer Jones - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: July 29-August 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Competitive Eating GOAT, Joey Chestnut, International Food Challenger, Bandana.Eats, Take on Land of 10,000 Calories at CHS Field August 8 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Win Marathon on Oliver Dunn's 11th Inning Walk-Off Single - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.