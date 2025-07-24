Mountcastle Homers in MLB Rehab Debut
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (8-14 | 38-57) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-11 | 58-39), 5-3, on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. Tied 3-3 in the ninth, the IronPigs launched a walk-off home run for the second time in the series.
Norfolk struck first when Ryan Mountcastle lasered a home run over the left field wall for two runs in the fourth. He finished 1-for-3 with the two-run homer. Cade Povich was also on MLB Rehab with Norfolk as the starting pitcher. He went 5.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 70 pitches, 42 for strikes.
The two runs Povich allowed came in the bottom of the fourth, following Mountcastle's homer. The IronPigs would take the lead in the sixth when Josh Breaux laced his second RBI single of the night. Norfolk was able to tie the game up in the eighth when Emmanuel Rivera ripped an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-3.
In the ninth, Lehigh Valley led off with a single. Cal Stevenson would pinch-hit for the IronPigs and launched a walk-off two-run shot to put away the Tides. Lehigh Valley also launched a walk-off homer in Tuesday's series opener. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night in Allentown, with first pitch at 7:05 pm.
