Saints Get Two-Hit in Game One of Doubleheader in 4-0 Loss
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have had plenty of practice playing doubleheaders this season. It hasn't helped in the first game. After getting two-hit on Thursday evening in Game 1 of a doubleheader, a 4-0 loss to the Worcester Red Sox, the Saints fell to 1-7 in the first game of doubleheaders in which they play both games (they had three second games of a doubleheader washed out in Columbus). The shutout was also their third in a doubleheader this season.
For the second consecutive game the Saints gave up a long ball in the first inning as Kristian Campbell hit a solo homer to right-center, his second of the season, giving the WooSox a 1-0 lead.
The Saints best opportunity to score came in the third inning. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a walk and took second on a groundout. With one out Jonah Bride reached on an infield single to second as the ball glanced off the glove of Alex Sogard. He picked up the ball and lobbed it to the shortstop Nate Eaton and Fitzgerald tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate. Austin Martin followed with a single putting runners at the corners, but Luke Keaschall's fielder's choice ended the inning. Keaschall went 0-3 in his fifth Major League rehab game.
In the fourth the WooSox put up three more runs as Eaton led off with a double to left and with one out Nathan Hickey homered to right, his 12th of the season, making it 3-0. Trayce Thompson then singled, stole second, and scored on a double to left-center by Corey Rosier increasing the lead to 4-0.
