WooSox Sweep Twin Bill from Saints

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN- The Worcester Red Sox (9-15, 50-48) swept a doubleheader from the St. Paul Saints (11-13, 44-53) on Thursday at CHS Field, as they shut out the Saints 4-0 in game one and rallied for a 5-2 come-from-behind win in game two.

In game one, the WooSox jumped on St. Paul starter Darren McCaughan in the first inning thanks to a solo homer from Kristian Campbell, his second Triple-A long ball.

The WooSox added to their lead in the fourth. Nathan Hickey belted a two-run homer to right, and Corey Rosier doubled home a run to make it a 4-0 game.

Hickey has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 11-for-33 with two homers and seven RBI in that span.

Three pitchers combined for Worcester's seventh shutout of the season. Cooper Criswell made the start and picked up his fourth Triple-A win of the season. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six. Hobie Harris hurled a perfect sixth inning, and Isaiah Campbell capped off the shutout with a scoreless seventh.

Trailing 2-1 after five innings, the WooSox used a four-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the Saints 5-2 in game two to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Jhostynxon Garcia got the WooSox sixth-inning rally started with a one-out single and moved up to second base on an infield single by Kristian Campbell. Nate Eaton followed with a single through the left side to score Garcia, tying the game at two. After Vaughn Grissom lined out to left field, Blaze Jordan grounded a single through the left side to score Campbell from second base to give Worcester a 3-2 lead, and Hickey followed with a two-run double to left center field to make it 5-2.

After WooSox starter Isaac Coffey exited after two innings due to an apparent injury, four relievers combined throw five scoreless innings. Right-hander Wyatt Mills (4-2) got the win with a scoreless fifth, and St. Paul reliever Erasmo Ramírez (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs on six hits in two innings. Inheriting a bases loaded, one out situation in the bottom of the seventh, Jose Adames induced a 6-4-3 double play on the first pitch he threw to Carson McCusker to end the ballgame and pick up his second save of the season.

Worcester is now 3-1-3 in their seven doubleheaders this year: three sweeps, swept once, and three splits. It was their first doubleheader sweep since April 23.

The WooSox and Saints continue their six-game series tomorrow night at CHS Field. First pitch is 8:07 pm EDT. Right-hander Tyler Uberstine (1-3, 3.74) makes his eighth start of the season for Worcester, while Marco Raya (1-5, 6.31) toes the slab for St. Paul. Radio coverage begins at 7:45 pm EDT on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







