Wilson and McKendry Pitch Knights to Victory

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights received exactly what they needed on Thursday night and it came in the form of Bryse Wilson and Evan McKendry. The duo combined to pitch nine shutout innings and Charlotte snapped their skid with a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Sounds.

The shutout win, Charlotte's third of the season, began with Wilson striking out six of the first nine batters he faced. Bryse went a season-high 4.2 innings, totaled eight strikeouts, and allowed only one hit. McKendry went the final 4.1 frames, limited his former team to two hits, and did not walk a batter.

Ryan Noda opened the scoring with a solo Home Run in the top of the sixth. The next batter, Will Robertson, crushed a ball to the warning track that turned Nashville's right-fielder around and Will ended up at third base.

Korey Lee made sure the insurance run crossed the plate with an RBI single to centerfield. Lee finished 3-for-4 and was the lone player in the game with a multi-hit performance.

Defensively, Charlotte turned a pair of double plays including one in the ninth inning that ended the game. Corey Julks also made a sensational sliding catch in left field to take away a hit from the Sounds.

The Knights will attempt to even the series on Friday. Game Four is scheduled for 7:35pm ET from Nashville.







