Competitive Eating GOAT, Joey Chestnut, International Food Challenger, Bandana.Eats, Take on Land of 10,000 Calories at CHS Field August 8

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson. Number 16-seed UMBC taking down the top overall seed, University of Virginia. Leicester City's improbable Premier League title. The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey team historic upset of the Soviet Union en route to an improbable gold medal. Sporting events that seemed improbable before they occurred, but are remembered as part of sports lore today. CHS field could be the site of the next miraculous sports feat as the competitive eating G.O.A.T., Joey Chestnut, along with international food challenger, Bandana.eats, who is originally from Minnesota, take on their greatest challenge yet.

On Friday, August 8, Chestnut and Bandana.eats will do something no fewer than a dozen people have done this season: they will attempt to devour the Land of 10,000 Calories in what is being dubbed the Belly Blaster on Broadway. Chestnut and Bandana.eats will not be timed for the event, but simply try to finish the monstrosity, something that more times than not, has failed to be completed by large groups. The very few times the challenge has been successful, it has not been done by fewer than a dozen people.

The 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion and number one rated competitive eater in the world, Chestnut, accepted the challenge of trying to down the unbranded 6-foot hot dog topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon, jalapeños, barbecue sauce, six feet of French fries and jalapeño poppers. The Saints then invited the Minnesotan Banadana.eats, who travels the United States trying food from different areas and completing food challenges, to tag team on this incredible feat.

The Land of 10,000 Calories is a total of 23.5 pounds of food. By comparison, Chestnut, who holds 55 world records across 55 disciplines, ate a World Record 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Bandana.eats has taken on 350 food challenges across the world and has won 315 of them.

The event will take place in Cub A Cabana Lawn Pavillion, located on the concourse in the left field corner, at 7:00 p.m. First pitch of that night's game between the Saints and the Iowa Cubs begins at 7:07 p.m.

Fans can watch this historic moment with a ticket package that gets them inside the ropes of Cub A Cabana Lawn Pavillion, two tickets, and a mini Land of 10,000 Calories (a one-foot version with all the toppings and sides), and a pre-event meet and greet for just $76, paying tribute to the World Record 76 hot dogs Chestnut ate on July 4, 2021 at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. A second ticket package is available for $30, which includes a ticket to the game and a pre-event meet and greet.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to the event, fans can contact the box office Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. by calling 651-644-6659 or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.







