Cal Stevenson Hits First Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Homer in Franchise History to Help 'Pigs Conquer Tides
July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Cal Stevenson came in clutch off the bench, belting a walk-off two run homer, the first of the pinch-hit variety in franchise history for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (58-39, 12-11) for a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (38-57, 8-14) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The teams exchanged two-spots in the fourth inning to open the scoring. The Tides got a two-run homer from Ryan Mountcastle while the 'Pigs got an RBI single from Josh Breaux and a sacrifice fly from Rafael Lantigua to tie the game.
The 'Pigs took the lead in the sixth on another Breaux RBI single, but Emmanuel Rivera tied it back up with an RBI single of his own for the Tides in the seventh.
Payton Henry singled to open the ninth for the 'Pigs, setting the stage for Stevenson and his heroic homer, the first walk-off pinch-hit homer in franchise history.
Phil Bickford (1-0) fired a scoreless ninth for the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just a walk.
Matt Bowman (1-2) allowed both hits and runs in the ninth for the Tides, took the loss, the second time this week the 'Pigs got him for a walk-off homer.
Andrew Painter went six innings for the first time this season in his start for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs on one hit and three walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Friday, July 25th with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and Mick Abel (7-2, 1.83) on the mound for the 'Pigs against Kyle Brnovich (2-3, 6.19) for the Tides.
