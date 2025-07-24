Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Game in Memphis

July 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For the second straight night, the Gwinnett Stripers (11-13) were handcuffed by Memphis pitching as they lost 5-0 to the Redbirds (10-14) on Thursday at AutoZone Park. The Stripers have been held scoreless over the last 19 innings dating back to the eighth of Tuesday's 4-3 victory.

Decisive Plays: A pair of early home runs by Matt Koperniak (7-8) - a two-run clout in the first inning and a solo shot in the third - helped the Redbirds take a 4-0 lead against Austin Cox (L, 2-2). In the fourth, Bryan Torres singled and scored on a base hit by Nathan Church coupled with an error to make it 5-0. The Stripers had a pair of runners on in the eighth and ninth but could not score in either inning. Conner Capel's long fly-out to the center field wall in the ninth ended the game.

Key Contributors: Gwinnett relievers Domingo Gonzalez (2.1 IP, 0 H), Hayden Harris (1.0 IP, 1 H), and Daysbel Hernandez (1.0 IP, 1 H) combined on 4.1 scoreless innings to finish the game. Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) and Jason Delay (2-for-3, double) each had multi-hit efforts. For the Redbirds, Curtis Taylor (W, 5-3) pitched 7.0 scoreless innings and struck out seven, and Koperniak (3-for-4, double, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) accounted for three of the five runs.

Noteworthy: The loss marked Gwinnett's International League-leading 12th shutout this year. Eddys Leonard went 0-for-3 to snap his team-best 12-game hitting streak. Cox is the 23rd different pitcher to make a start for the Stripers this year.

Next Game (Friday, July 25): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 29): Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.