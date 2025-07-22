In First Ever Meeting, Saints Greeted Rudely by WooSox in 11-2 Defeat
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Coming off their second straight series victory, the St. Paul Saints welcomed in the Worcester Red Sox for the teams' first ever meeting against each other. The WooSox began Tuesday tied for the worst record in the second half in the International League. That didn't matter as the Saints allowed runs in five of the first six innings and fell 11-2 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front 8,113.
The Saints, who entered play having allowed the third most runs in the first but hadn't given up a run over their last seven first innings, gave up two in the first. With two outs Kristian Campbell walked and Jhostynxon Garcia deposited a two-run homer to left, his 10th of the season, giving the WooSox a 2-0 lead.
A costly error in the bottom of the inning got the Saints on the board. With one out Austin Martin singled to right and scored when Carson McCusker's fly ball to right was dropped by Nate Eaton getting the Saints to withing 2-1.
A second two-run home run for the WooSox extended their lead in the second. Vaughn Grissom led off with a walk and with two outs Seby Zavala hit a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, making it 4-1.
The bottom of the Saints order got a run back in the bottom of the inning. With two outs number eight hitter Anthony Prato walked and number nine hitter Noah Cardenas doubled him home cutting the deficit to 4-2.
For the third straight inning the WooSox put up a pair of runs. Campbell and Garcia led off the inning with back-to-back singles putting runners at the corners. A sacrifice fly from Eaton gave the WooSox a 5-2 lead. Trayce Thompson doubled to left moving Garcia to third. A wild pitch plated Garcia increasing the lead to 6-2.
Two more home runs stung the Saints in the fifth. Campbell led off with a walk and that was followed by Garcia's second homer of the night, his 11th of the season, making it 8-2. The WooSox went back-to-back as Eaton followed with a solo homer to left, his eighth of the season, increasing the lead to 9-2. Grissom then reached on an infield single that ricocheted off pitcher Trent Baker. With one out Nathan Hickey singled to right-center moving Grissom to third. A sacrifice fly form Zavala gave the WooSox a 10-2 lead.
For the fifth time in six innings the WooSox plated a run. Nick Sogard led off the sixth with a double to right-center and two batters later scored on a single from Eaton making it 11-2.
The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Connor Gillispie (4-1, 6.35) to the mound against WooSox RHP Tyler Uberstine (1-3, 3.74). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
