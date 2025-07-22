July 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (49-46, 10-11) at LOUISVILLE BATS (41-55, 9-12)

Tuesday, July 22 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Jose Franco (2-1, 5.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series at the Louisville Bats tonight...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Jose Franco will start for Louisville.

SUNDAY W: The I-Cubs defeated the Columbus Clippers by a 5-1 score on Sunday... Ben Cowles went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBI and Moises Ballesteros had two hits... Connor Noland earned the win as he worked 7.0 scoreless frames with seven strikeouts... Nate Pearson tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

NASTY NOLAND: Sunday's starter Connor Noland earned his ninth win and tossed a career-high-tying 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts...Noland is the first I-Cub to have at least nine wins in a season since Matt Swarmer had 10 and Colin Rea had 14 in 2019...he is the second Iowa Cub to toss at least 7.0 scoreless innings, following Kenta Maeda on June 22 at Nashville.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Friday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 20th home run of the season...marks the fourth time in his career he has hit at least 20 home runs (all in Triple-A)...he is the first I-Cub to hit at least 20 home runs with the team since 2023...he ranks among Pérez slugging percentage (1st, .621), home runs (2nd, 20), OPS (3rd, .986), extra-base hits (4th, 38), and RBI (8th, 57).

WALK-A-THON: The I-Cubs issued a season-high 13 walks Friday night, with starter Brandon Birdsell walking five...it marked the most free passes by the I-Cubs since they walked 16 on Aug. 3, 2023 vs. Toledo...the 13 walks are tied for the most by any International League team this year with Omaha and Charlotte.

PUNCHIES: Tonight's starter Chris Kachmar is slated to make his third start with Iowa...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in his last start with the I-Cubs on July 10 at St. Paul in just 5.0 innings...the nine strikeouts are the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

BIG BEN: On Sunday, infielder Ben Cowles hit his third home run in his last two games...it marked the fourth time he has homered in back-to-back games and first since July 4-5, 2023 with Double-A Somerset...Ben hit two homers on Saturday night which tallied his third career multi-homer game and first since July 23, 2023.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher and Cubs' No. 2 prospect Moises Ballesteros has played 25 games and has tallied 13 multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .336 (45-for-134) with 15 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 105), batting average (2nd, .339), doubles (T-4th, 24) and total bases (6th, 152)

WHAT MORE CAN I SAY: Outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 19th home run of the year July 10 and his seventh in his last 12 games...Caissie tallied his third multi-homer of the season on July 8 and his third in that week...he is the first I-Cub to have three multi-homer games in a season since Alexander Canario in 2024, no I-Cub has had four such games since Jared Young in 2023...Owen played in the Futures Game on July 12 in Atlanta and went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two walks.

BACK AT IT: Infielder Jonathon Long tallied his eighth multi-hit effort in his last 14 games last Sunday...Jonny also tallied four RBI last Saturday which marked his third game this year with at least four RBI...Long is batting .345 (19-for-55) with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the course of those 14 games...the Cubs No. 11 prospect is slashing .317/.399/.505 (105-for-331) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI in 90 games this season.

BITTER 16: On July 9, the Iowa Cubs offense were fanned 16 times in the game...the 16 punchouts marked the most strikeouts given up this season and the most since September 22, 2024 at Rochester (16)...the franchise record for the most strikeouts is 19, which happened three times since 2014...the most recent was against the Memphis Redbirds on April 22, 2018.







International League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.