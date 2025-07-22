Late Rally Sinks Knights for the Third Straight Game
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights opened up a six game series against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday and the result was not what the Knights had hoped for. Charlotte built a 7-4 lead late in the game, but the Sounds rallied in front of their home crowd and stole game one of the series 10-7.
The Knights did well to overcome a deficit and held a two-run lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning; however, the Sounds exploded for five runs in the frame and secured the win in the top of the ninth.
Over the last three contests, Charlotte's opponents have put up 16 runs in their final frame at the plate. In all three games the Knights were either winning or tied prior to the last inning struggles. The good news is that in each of the last two games, the Knights have showcased their ability to rally back after falling behind.
Korey Lee had a strong offensive performance for Charlotte. The former first round pick doubled home a run in the sixth inning and added a two-run Home Run in the seventh. Corey Julks and Andre Lipcius also chipped in RBI singles that helped the Knights build a three-run advantage entering the stretch.
Owen White took the mound and pitched a solid game. The right-hander limited Nashville to one earned run across five innings and retired the first 11 batters he faced. All four relievers behind White surrendered at least one run.
The Knights will attempt to rebound on Wednesday night with Game Two of the series scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
