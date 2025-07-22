Cocos Locos Jump on RailRiders, Win Series Opener

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing as the Cocos Locos for the second time this season, Rochester slowed down a red-hot Scranton/WB RailRiders team on Tuesday night, winning 7-1 and handing them their first loss since July 4th. 1B Yohandy Morales got the Locos started with one of his three RBI for the night in the first inning, and Rochester never looked back. 2B José Tena and LF Andrew Pinckney both contributed multi-hit performances, with Tena hitting two ground-rule doubles and Pinckney hitting his 12th home run of the year.

Rochester kicked things off with an unearned run in the bottom of the first. CF Robert Hassell III led off the inning with a single to right field that was followed by a fielding error, allowing him to hustle all the way to third. The next batter, Yohandy Morales, brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Andrew Pinckney added another run for the Cocos Locos in the second inning. After fouling off a couple of pitches to stay alive in the at-bat, the Alabama product sent a fly ball to left field that snuck over the wall for his 12th home run of the year, giving Rochester an early 2-0 advantage.

The Cocos Locos kept the momentum rolling into the third inning. With two outs, José Tena got the offense started with a ground-rule double that bounced over the fence in right-center field. DH Andrés Chaparro came up next, and sent the first pitch he saw into left field for an RBI single to give Rochester a 3-0 lead.

The game was broken open by Rochester in the bottom of the fourth. Andrew Pinckney led the inning off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third after an overthrow on a stolen base attempt. After a C Francisco Mejía walk, SS Nasim Nuñez tried to bring Pinckney home with a sacrifice bunt, but a glove flip from RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle cut him down at the plate. Following a Robert Hassell III walk to load the bases, Yohandy Morales laced a 2-RBI single through the middle. José Tena hit yet another ground-rule double in the next at-bat, extending Rochester's lead to 7-0.

The RailRiders put their first run of the game on the board in the eighth inning. C Rafael Flores picked up Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's third hit of the game, a 413-foot bomb to center field for his first career Triple-A home run.

Rochester blanked the RailRiders in the ninth inning to close out the win, improving Rochester's record to 2-0 when playing as the Cocos Locos.

RHP Chase Solesky kicked off the homestand on the mound for the Wings. Over 5.0 innings, the Florida native fanned four and didn't allow a run, giving up two hits and five walks. RHP Seth Shuman followed in the sixth and seventh innings for his first appearance out of the bullpen this season, throwing 2.0 perfect innings while racking up four strikeouts. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. handled the eighth, striking out two and allowing one earned run. RHP Zach Brzykcy closed out the Red Wings win with a scoreless ninth inning.

2B José Tena is Tuesday Night's Player of the Game. The Dominican Republic native reached base in three of his four plate appearances, hitting two doubles with a walk and recording two RBI. He also picked up a stolen base in the first inning. Tena is batting .352 (19-for-54) in the month of July, with eight doubles, 13 RBI and seven stolen bases.

Rochester will continue their series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday evening, sending LHP Andrew Alvarez to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Innovative Field.







