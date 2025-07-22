Over 10,000 Fans Attend Series Opener

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, Huntington Park was packed but the Clippers fell to the visiting Buffalo Bisons, 3-1. Fans ate nearly 18,000 hot dogs as they cheered on the Clippers in a tightly contested matchup.

Starting pitcher Austin Peterson (1-2) turned in an impressive outing but suffered his second loss of the year. He allowed just one run on six hits with six strikeouts over the first 5.0 innings.

Rehabbing Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias had two hits for the ClipShow. Another highlight occurred in the 2nd inning when Khalil Watson got a hit in his very first at-bat at the Triple-A level.

Kahlil Watson has his first Triple-A hit! @CLBClippers pic.twitter.com/3ihq8S6USS - GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 23, 2025

The Clippers drops to 10-12 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 44-50 overall this season.

The series against Buffalo continues Wednesday, which is DOLLAR DAY at Huntington Park with amazing $1 deals at the concession stands. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







