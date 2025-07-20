Anchia's Homer Not Enough on Sunday

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers fell behind by five runs in the 6th inning on Sunday at Iowa, and despite a home run by Jake Anchia, the good guys fell to the Cubs, 5-1.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick (4-4) didn't allow a run until the 6th inning, but ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the season. Messick struck out seven and allowed just four hits in 5.1 innings.

The Clippers drops to 10-11 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 44-49 overall this season.

Columbus returns home this week to face the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. It begins with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, July 22. Don't miss your chance to be part of a baseball tradition you can only find in Columbus. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







