Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 20 at Lehigh Valley

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (8-12, 35-57) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-10, 55-38)

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 4.80) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (5-2, 4.82)

SATURDAY SCARIES: The Red Wings took on the IronPigs in Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night, and dropped the second game of the shortened series, 5-2...RHP CADE CAVALLI tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four runs and striking out four...3B TREY LIPSCOMB crushed a seventh-inning solo homer, his fourth long ball of the season to get the Red Wings on the board...CF ROBERT HASSELL III turned in another multi-hit effort with three singles and an RBI in the contest...Rochester and Lehigh Valley will do battle one last time this season in the series finale this afternoon, with the current series split at 1-1 and the season series at 10-9 in favor of the IronPigs...the Red Wings will send southpaw SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA to the mound against Lehigh Valley RHP Alan Rangel.

ALL HAIL KING ROBERT: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up three more hits in the loss last night, going 3-for-5 with a trio of singles and an RBI with two outs in the bottom of the ninth...in 18 games against Lehigh Valley this season, the former eighth overall pick is hitting a staggering .421 (32-for-76) with a 1.134 OPS, 18 RBI and 50 total bases...with one game remaining against Philadelphia's top affiliate, this is the highest batting average by a Red Wing against a single opponent (min. 15 G) since at least 2004, and is the second-highest mark by any player in the International League this season behind only Iowa's Jonathon Long (.476 vs. STP)...

This afternoon, Hassell looks to join Travis Blankenhorn against the IronPigs a season ago (.403), and Garrett Jones against Buffalo in 2008 (.400) as the only three Red Wings since at least 2004 to play 15 or more games against a single team and carry at least a .400 batting average.

Hassell's 32 hits against Lehigh Valley are the most by any IL player against a single team in a season since the beginning of 2024.

TREY HITS-COMB: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB hit a 403-foot blast in the top of the seventh of last night's game, his longest shot this season and first home run since 5/20 at Syracuse...the homer came on a 2-1 count, where the Tennessee product is batting .455 (5-for-11) this season with two doubles and four RBI...

All four of his home runs this year have been hit in night games.

ADON'T YOU DARE: RHP JOAN ADON came in for relief with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning of yesterday's contest...after allowing a sacrifice fly, the Dominican Republic native got out of the inning with a fly out...with runners in scoring position this season, Adon has held opposing hitters to a .170 batting average (8-for-47)...

Since he was activated from the Injured List on 6/1, Adon has logged a 2-0 record with a 2.75 ERA (6 ER/19.2 IP) in 16 appearances, with a K/9 of 12.81 (28 K).

POWELL-ING THROUGH: RHP HOLDEN POWELL threw a scoreless eighth inning in last night's loss to Lehigh Valley...in 11 of his 14 appearances as a Red Wing this season, the California native has held opposing teams scoreless, and held opponents hitless in seven of those performances...in 25 games since 4/30 split between Rochester (14 G) and Double-A Harrisburg (11 G), Powell as pitched to a 1.30 ERA (4 ER/27.2 IP) with 27 strikeouts.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2008: On this day in 2008, the Rochester Red Wings picked up a 7-6 walk-off victory against the Norfolk Tide...after Norfolk rallied to take a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, Rochester responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame...1B GARRETT JONES led off the inning with a walk followed by a pair of outs, bringing 3B TREVOR PLOUFFE to the plate as the last chance for the Red Wings...the future Big Leaguer sent a double to left field to tie the game at six apiece...the next batter, 2B ALEJANDRO MACHADO won the game for the Wings with a line drive single into center that brought Plouffe home.







