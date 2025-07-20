Durham Completes Sweep of Charlotte with 10-7 Extra-Inning Win

International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bulls designated hitter Dom Keegan and left fielder Coco Montes each homered for the second straight day, while Tanner Murray capped a four-run tenth inning with a two-run blast to give Durham a 10-7 victory and complete a three-game sweep of the Charlotte Knights on Sunday evening at Truist Field.

Entering the tenth frame even at 6-6, 1B Bob Seymour started the final frame's scoring by driving in his second run of the day with an RBI single up the middle. Seymour subsequently scored on SS Carson Williams' run-scoring knock to left, before Murray's two-run shot put the exclamation mark on the big inning. The Knights would plate a tally in their half of the tenth, however were unable to draw any closer.

Keegan left the yard with his 408-foot blast in the second to get the Bulls on the board. The Knights would even the contest with a single tally in the second before adding two more scores in the fourth to make it a 3-1 Charlotte lead. Durham, however, answered back with a three-run fifth courtesy of Montes' longball and Seymour's go-ahead RBI double for a 4-3 advantage. The Bulls would then extend their lead one inning later when Murray ripped an RBI single and then scored on an error to make it 6-3. The Knights later evened the contest with a three-run seventh.

Durham RF Andrew Stevenson (3-5, 1 R, 1 2B) paced the road side with his three knocks. Seymour (2-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB), Williams (2-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI), and Murray (2-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI) added multi-hit efforts as well.

Bulls reliever Garrett Acton (2.0 IP, 2 SO) earned the victory with two perfect innings of support. Knights reliever Penn Murfee (1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

How It Happened: Eerily reminiscent of several final at-bat wins by the Bulls, Durham stormed back from 4-0 down to win. On April 18th, the Bulls trailed Nashville 6-0 in the seventh inning of a doubleheader game before tying the game with six, then winning in extras.

You Go Back, Jack, Do It Again: One day after bashing home runs as part of Durham's dramatic ninth-inning comeback on Saturday evening, Dom Keegan and Coco Montes both went deep as well on Sunday evening. Keegan has recorded at least one hit in 17 of his last 18 games dating back to June 18.

Extra Extra, Read All About It: Durham's ten-inning win improves the Bulls' record to 8-1 in extra-inning contests this season. The squad had also won each of their first seven games to go to extra frames in 2025.

What's Next: Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls return home at the DBAP to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 22. Durham's starter has not yet been announced, while RHP Adam Mazur is expected to toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.







