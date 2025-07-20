Amore: Bisons "Italian Festival Night" with Pregame Party, Fireworks Is July 29

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons Baseball, a pre-game Club Level Party with live music and food specials and postgame Fireworks... That's Amore!!!

A fan-favorite every year at Sahlen Field, the Bisons Italian Festival Night returns Tuesday, July 29 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m.), presented by Connect Life and Ilio DiPaolo's. Get to the ballpark early when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the pre-game party and enjoy a great night at the ballpark through the postgame Fireworks as this annual tradition continues at the ballpark!

Once you enter the ballpark no July 29, you'll want to head up to the club level for the Italian Night Pregame Party. We'll have Live Music from Lou Mustillo as well as food specials: Italian Sausages Sandwiches ($8) and Italian Night Dinner Platters ($12) featuring sausage, stuffed shells a garlic toast while supplies last. There will also be special ceremonies honoring our Ilio DiPaolo' Humanitarian Award Winner and the Italian American of the Year (To Be Announced). Then, after a good meal and some fun, settle in as the Bisons square off against the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets before we light up the sky with another amazing postgame Fireworks Show!

Don't forget, because Italian Festival Night falls on a TWOsday, there will also be $2 Sahlen Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

It's all Tuesday, July 29 at Sahlen Field for Italian Night at the ballpark.







International League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.