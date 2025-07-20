Amore: Bisons "Italian Festival Night" with Pregame Party, Fireworks Is July 29
July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Bisons Baseball, a pre-game Club Level Party with live music and food specials and postgame Fireworks... That's Amore!!!
A fan-favorite every year at Sahlen Field, the Bisons Italian Festival Night returns Tuesday, July 29 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m.), presented by Connect Life and Ilio DiPaolo's. Get to the ballpark early when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the pre-game party and enjoy a great night at the ballpark through the postgame Fireworks as this annual tradition continues at the ballpark!
Once you enter the ballpark no July 29, you'll want to head up to the club level for the Italian Night Pregame Party. We'll have Live Music from Lou Mustillo as well as food specials: Italian Sausages Sandwiches ($8) and Italian Night Dinner Platters ($12) featuring sausage, stuffed shells a garlic toast while supplies last. There will also be special ceremonies honoring our Ilio DiPaolo' Humanitarian Award Winner and the Italian American of the Year (To Be Announced). Then, after a good meal and some fun, settle in as the Bisons square off against the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets before we light up the sky with another amazing postgame Fireworks Show!
Don't forget, because Italian Festival Night falls on a TWOsday, there will also be $2 Sahlen Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.
It's all Tuesday, July 29 at Sahlen Field for Italian Night at the ballpark.
International League Stories from July 20, 2025
- 'Pigs Shut out in Series Finale by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Secure Series with 8-6 Win over Bisons - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bowens Home Run Not Enough To Bolster Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Noland Tosses Seventh Quality Start in 5-1 Win over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Early Offense Powers Omaha Past the Bisons 8-6 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Anchia's Homer Not Enough on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Burkhalter Earns First Triple-A Win, Stripers Clinch Series with 5-3 Victory over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Offense Fizzles in 6-1 Loss to Saints - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Match Franchise Winning Streak Record with 11th Straight - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sunday Funday, Saints Win Second Straight Series, Beat Bats 6-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Amore: Bisons "Italian Festival Night" with Pregame Party, Fireworks Is July 29 - Buffalo Bisons
- July 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 20, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 20 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Early Offense Powers Omaha Past the Bisons 8-6 on Sunday
- Amore: Bisons "Italian Festival Night" with Pregame Party, Fireworks Is July 29
- Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set to Follow August 2nd Game vs. Mets
- Bisons Defeat Omaha 3-2, Snap Losing Skid
- Bisons Drop Opener against Omaha 7-3 Friday Night