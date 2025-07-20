Memphis Splits Doubleheader with Toledo, Claims Series
July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a three-game road trip against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a 3-0, 4-3 doubleheader spit on Sunday night at Fifth Third Field.
After a Saturday night rainout, Memphis dropped Sunday's game one 3-0. Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-4) allowed two runs on three hits, walked five and struck out seven in 3.2 innings pitched. Roddery Munoz tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings of work out of the bullpen.
Designated hitter Nathan Church slapped two of the four Redbirds hits in game one. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3. First baseman Luken Baker also reached base twice in three plate appearances with a pair of walks.
Memphis snagged a game two 4-3 victory to split the doubleheader and claim the three-game series. In the win, Church crushed his fifth home run of the season in the top of the fifth to put the Redbirds on top for the first time in the doubleheader. In total, Church went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, a walk, a run scored and a home run in the two games.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic made his Triple-A debut in game two. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three in his 3.0-inning outing. Matt Svanson (2-0) earned the win in relief. Andre Granillo (S, 2) worked a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 22 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
