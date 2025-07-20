Bowens Home Run Not Enough To Bolster Tides

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-11 | 38-54) fell to the Syracuse Mets (15-5 | 46-40), 8-6, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Mets take the rubber match 2-1 in the quick three-game homestand following the All-Star Break.

Syracuse started with five unanswered runs through the fourth inning. Francisco Alvarez blasted a two-run home run in the first inning. David Villar hit a solo shot for them in the second inning. In the fourth, Yonny Hernández knocked a two-run triple to put the Mets up 5-0.

Norfolk then responded with six unanswered runs. Jeremiah knocked the first hit of the game for the Tides with a leadoff homer in the fourth. Emmanuel Rivera knocked an RBI single later in the inning to double the score. In the sixth, Rivera hit another RBI single and then scored on a three-run homer by TT Bowens to take the 6-5 lead.

The Mets came back to take the lead in the eighth inning Matt O'Neill tied the game for them with an RBI single, and José Azocar hit the go-ahead RBI sac fly right after. In the ninth, they added an insurance run on a Luis De Los Santos RBI single. That would be all the scoring as Norfolk fell, 8-6.

After a league off day tomorrow, Norfolk begins a six-game road trip at Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 12:05 pm.







