Sounds Comeback Falls Short in Series Finale Loss

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Sounds scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough in a 7-3 series finale loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday. Daz Cameron recorded two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games, while Drew Avans rocked his third homer of the year.

Indianapolis took the lead in the top of the first off Nashville starter Logan Henderson. Ji Hwan Bae worked a walk and came around to score on a double from Nick Solak to make it 1-0. Billy Cook singled to left and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. A base hit from Nick Yorke allowed Solak and Cook to plate, increasing the Indians lead, 3-0. Indianapolis scored another run against Henderson in the top of the fourth and pushed the lead to 5-0 with solo home run in the top of the fifth off Nashville reliever Will Childers.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the seventh off Indianapolis reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks. Avans socked a solo shot over the right field wall to make it 5-1. Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled, and Raynel Delgado walked to put runners on first and second. A throwing error allowed Martinez Jr. to score and Delgado to reach third. Cameron lifted a single to right, scoring Delgado and cutting the Sounds' deficit to 5-3.

The Indians pushed the lead back to four with a couple of runs against Sounds reliever Easton McGee. Jimmy Herron was hit by a pitch and Cameron walked in the bottom of the ninth, but the Sounds went left the pair of runners on base with the potential tying run standing in the on-deck circle.

Nashville has the day off on Monday before resuming the homestand with the start of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). First pitch on Tuesday from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOT ONE: Drew Avans' solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning marked his third in his last eight games. He had gone 60-games between home runs when he hit his first this season with Nashville in the series opener on Tuesday, July 8th in Durham. Avans has a hit in eight of his last nine games played and is hitting .471 (16-for-34) with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI since July 6th.

DAZ A STREAK: With a hit and RBI in the series finale on Sunday, Daz Cameron extended a pair of streaks. Cameron now owns a six-game hitting streak, tied for the longest active hitting streak by a Nashville player along with Tyler Black who was recalled by Milwaukee prior to Sunday's finale. His RBI also gives him a RBI in six straight games, matching the longest RBI streak by a Nashville player this year after Cameron previously set the record earlier this year from April 15-22. The six-game streak was matched by Black on Saturday night and now again by Cameron for the second time. Over his last six games, Cameron is hitting .500 (12-for-24) with four homers, a pair of doubles, and 11 RBI.

YAY-GER: Right-hander Justin Yeager made his Nashville debut with an inning of relief work out of the bullpen. Yeager joined the Sounds prior to the start of the series after making 31 appearances with Double-A Biloxi to start the year. Yeager has the second-most games pitched in the Brewers farm system this season with 32 after Sunday and leads the farm system with his 10 saves. With Yeager, Will Childers (7), and Craig Yoho (6) all on the active roster, the Sounds have the top three leaders in saves in the organization in the bullpen.

WRAP IT UP: The loss in the series finale on Sunday to the Indians brings an end to the season series against Indianapolis. Nashville drops the season series 5-4 and falls to 160-164 all-time against Indianapolis but walks out of the three-game weekend series with the series win after taking the first two games.







