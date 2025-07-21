Select Nashville Sounds Games to Air on FanDuel Sports Network

July 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin will shine a spotlight on the Milwaukee Brewers' next crop of stars, televising and streaming select Nashville Sounds games during the second half of the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

Fans throughout Brewers territory can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin or the FanDuel Sports Network app to see eight games featuring the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate.

SOUND GAMES ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

Wed, 7/23 vs Charlotte 6:30 PM CT

Thu, 7/24 vs Charlotte 6:30 PM CT

Sun, 7/27 vs Charlotte 6:00 PM CT

Thu, 8/21 vs Louisville 6:30 PM CT

Sun, 8/24 vs Louisville 6:00 PM CT

Thu, 8/28 vs Charlotte 6:30 PM CT

Sat, 8/30 vs Charlotte 6:30 PM CT

Sun, 8/31 vs Charlotte 6:00 PM CT

NOTE: All games above air on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule is subject to change and additional games may be added.

The games will still be streamed through MiLB TV and the Bally Live Sports App for fans throughout Middle Tennessee and nationwide, as well as heard through the Nashville Sounds Radio Network and 94.9 The Fan Nashville.

Ways to Watch on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER

This streaming option gives fans throughout all the network's Brewers regional TV territory access to all Brewers coverage with no local blackouts. Right now, Brewers fans can sign up for one month of FanDuel Sports Network for $19.99 and get their second month free. To take advantage of this special offer, click HERE and use the promo code MILBOGO at checkout.

AMAZON PRIME

Amazon Prime customers can subscribe to stream Brewers coverage on FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video. Visit www.Amazon.com/channels and search for the FanDuel Sports Network channel to subscribe.

CABLE, SATELLITE & STREAMING DISTRIBUTION

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin remains widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers. Visit www.getmyhometeams.com for options in your zip code. Fans can stream FanDuel Sports Network's Brewers coverage on the FanDuel Sports Network app and www.FanDuelSportsNetwork.com by logging in to the app using their pay-TV subscription credentials. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on most iOS devices, on most Android devices, and on most Windows PCs and tablets. It's also available on several living-room/connected-device platforms.







