Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 22-27

July 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians kick off their 10th homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, July 22, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game set continues through Sunday, July 27. It is the final of three series between the two teams this season and second Victory Field. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Toledo Mud Hens (12-9, 51-45, 5.5 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 69-80, 15th

International League Championships: 1967, 2005-06

Manager: Gabe Alvarez, 1st season (51-45, .531)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Hao-Yu Lee (No. 6), RHP Troy Melton (10), RHP Dylan Smith (18), RHP Tyler Owens (27)

The Mud Hens dropped the three-game series out of the All-Star break 2-1 to the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, at Fifth Third Field. Southpaw Nick Margevicius picked up the Toledo's lone win in Game 1 of a Sunday doubleheader - after Saturday night's game was postponed - with 5.0 shutout innings. Offensively, the Mud Hens were outscored 11-6, with Gage Workman's .333 batting average (1-for-3) with three walks over two games leading players with at least five plate appearances.

Hao-Yu Lee's five triples are tied with two others for the International League lead this season. He joins Jace Jung (T-4th in walks with 51) as Toledo's only representatives on the offensive leaderboard. On the mound, relief pitcher Matt Seelinger is tied for the sixth-most wins with seven.

Despite its offensive woes of late, the Mud Hens lead the IL in triples (32) and rank second in walks (436) and hit-by-pitches (67). Their pitching staff ranks first in least hit batters (28), third in strikeouts (889) and fourth in least walks (349).

Indianapolis Indians (14-7, 56-39, 3.5 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (33-22, .600 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), LHP Hunter Barco (3), RHP Thomas Harrington (4), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians came out of the All-Star break slow, dropping two of three to the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, at First Horizon Park. Nick Solak, the IL's best hitter, led the team with a staggering .571 batting average (4-for-7) with one double and two RBI. Nick Yorke joined him with four hits on the weekend, going 4-for11 with two RBI. Indy's lone homer, a solo shot, came off the bat of Billy Cook on Sunday. Drake Fellows shined as the Indians third starter out of the break, tossing 5.0 shutout frames on Sunday to earn the win.

Solak's .366 batting average continues to lead the International League, and he also ranks among league leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .438), OPS (2nd, .998) and slugging percentage (6th, .560). Newcomer Cam Devanney, who was traded to Pittsburgh from Kansas City on July 16 in exchange for Adam Frazier, ranks among leaguers in home runs (T-6th, 18), slugging percentage (8th, .557) and OPS (9th, .923).

Bubba Chandler leads IL pitchers with 19 starts so far this season, pitching to the tune of a 3.27 ERA (3rd), 97 strikeouts (3rd) and .229 batting average against (3rd). Fellows, now in a true starter role for the Indians, is currently tied for the sixth-most wins with seven. As a staff, Indians pitching ranks third in least home runs allowed (83) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (870).

Probable Starters

July 8, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (6-8, 5.60)

July 9, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

July 10, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (4-3, 3.27)

July 11, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.94)

July 12, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Drake Fellows (7-2, 4.45)

July 13, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the debut of the Holy Toledo! Dog, a hot dog topped with pulled pork, Tony Packo's Pickles & Peppers and shredded cheese. Fans can find the Gwinnett Glizzy at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Along with all of your favorite Daily Deals (Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One, Thirsty Thursday presented by Busch Light, Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and Fox59, and Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms), this week is STACKED with promotions you won't want to miss.

On Wednesday, we'll be revving our engines for Brickyard Night, highlighted by a pregame autograph session with NASCAR driver, Chase Briscoe from 6-6:40 PM.

Get ready to paw-ty on Thursday with Bark in the Park presented by Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's! Plus, enjoy pregame Live Music with Dude! while sipping on all of our Thirsty Thursday drink specials.

On Saturday, Victory Field is turning upside down for Stranger Things Night! Enjoy '80s music, themed in-game entertainment and avoiding Demogorgons. The first 2,000 fans through the gate will receive an exclusive Stranger Things x Indianapolis Indians jersey.

Notable First Pitches

July 23: Chase Briscoe, NASCAR driver

July 24: Katherine Legge and Rajah Caruth, NASCAR drivers

July 25: Harrison Burton, NASCAR driver

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







