Indy Drops Rain-Shortened Opener in Nashville

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Daz Cameron homered in his first two at-bats as the Nashville Sounds shook off an early deficit to roll to the 6-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to heavy rain.

Cameron stepped to the plate to open the bottom of the first and uncorked a 424-foot home run to left field to tie the game at one. His second homer of the game put Nashville (10-9, 54-38) ahead for good. Like his first-inning blast, the bases were empty when Cameron hit a 97 mile-per-hour fastball from Bubba Chandler over the left-center field wall.

The Sounds added to their lead with a three-run fourth frame. With Freddy Zamora and Raynel Delgado both in scoring position, Jeferson Quero hit a one-out double that plated both runners. Tyler Black then singled home Quero to extend the Nashville advantage to 5-1. Black would add another run-scoring single in the sixth that gave the game its final margin before the rain started to fall.

Indianapolis (13-6, 55-38) led briefly after the top of the first inning. Ji-Hwan Bae worked a one-out walk then stole second base. He was sent home by Nick Solak who singled to left field. The Indy offense would only muster two more hits the remainder of the night.

Nestor Cortes (W, 1-0) earned the victory while rehabbing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched into the sixth inning and allowed just one run on two hits.

Bubba Chandler (L, 4-3) took the loss in his first rough outing of July. He conceded five runs before he was removed from the game with two outs in the fourth frame.

Game two of the three-game set at First Horizon Park is slated for 7:35 p.m. on Saturday. Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.35) will take the ball for Indy and be opposed by Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.00).







