Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 at Lehigh Valley

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (7-11, 34-56) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-9, 54-37)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (1-0, 1.69) vs. RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 5.88)

A BREAK IN THE ACTION: On Sunday afternoon in downtown Rochester, the Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox met for their final game before the All-Star break, and finale of their six-game series...the Red Wings came up short, 2-0, in their final home matchup against the WooSox, with the game concluding in the bottom of the sixth due to rain to solidify a series split...RHP CADE CAVALLI went 5.0 innings and struck out seven batters, while a plethora of Wings hitters combined to reach base 10 times...Rochester comes off the heels of the All-Star break with a three-game set in Allentown against Lehigh Valley...the Red Wings will send RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound in the opener tonight against IronPigs RHP Gabe Mosser.

CAVALL-OUT EFFORT: RHP CADE CAVALLI turned in 5.0 full innings in his 12th start of the season in a Red Wings uniform Sunday afternoon, allowing two runs (1 ER) on four hits while striking out seven and walking three...since he joined Rochester on Rehab Assignment on 4/29, Cavalli leads all Red Wings pitchers with 54 strikeouts and 25% strikeout percentage (min. 25.0 IP), while ranking second with 9.79 K/9...

The right-hander has allowed just the one earned run across two Sunday starts, posting a 0.90 ERA across 10.0 full innings with 11 strikeouts.

WHEN IN ROME(RO): RHP CARLOS ROMERO tossed the final inning Sunday, striking out one and walking two across a hitless frame...the right-hander has now turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances and five of his last six since 7/2, posting a 3.38 ERA (2 ER/5.1 IP) since that date...Sunday also marked the 50th Triple-A appearance of his career, all in a Red Wings uniform...

Romero is holding right-handed hitters to a .228 batting average (21-for-92) this season.

He has unleashed four of his five fastest pitches of the 2025 season this July, peaking at 97.5 MPH on 7/10.

SCHNELL'S BELLS: RF NICK SCHNELL collected one of four Red Wings hits Sunday afternoon, going 1-for-3 with a single in the bottom of the first to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, tied for the longest active streak among active Red Wings with YOHANDY MORALES ...the Indiana native is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with a .431 OBP and 1.235 OPS across 12 games in the month of July, including hits in nine games with six multi-hit performances.

EVERYDAY I'M HASSELLIN': On Sunday, CF ROBERT HASSELL III was one of two Red Wings to reach twice at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a base hit in the bottom of the first inning and a walk in the fourth...his one hit came in a 1-1 count, where Hassell is now batting .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles and five RBI...

The Tennessee native has hit safely in 18 of his last 23 games with Rochester dating back to 5/20 at Syracuse, carrying a slash line of .318/.417/.523 over that span.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY:...2012: On this day in 2012, the Red Wings outlasted the Norfolk Tides in a grueling 15-inning battle, winning 4-1 in what was their second-longest game of the season (19 inn. on 8/5 at TOL)...the night started strong for Rochester when RF MATT CARSON launched a solo home run in the first inning to give the Wings an early lead...however, the Tides tied it up in the bottom of the second, and both teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the ninth and deep into extra innings...Rochester's pitching delivered a solid performance kicked off by RHP LIAM HENDRIKS, who tossed 7.0 strong innings while allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts...the breakthrough came in the top of the 15th when the Red Wings loaded the bases, and 1B CHRIS PARMELEE came through with a clutch double that cleared the bases, bringing in three runs and clinching a 4-1 win for Rochester.







