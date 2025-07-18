'Pigs Dropped by Red Wings in First Game out of All-Star Break

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-38, 8-10) fell in their first game back after the All-Star break, 11-4, to the Rochester Red Wings (35-56, 8-11) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Andrew Pinckney swatted a solo homer to start the scoring in the second inning before Cal Stevenson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the third.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove in Garrett Stubbs, who had doubled to begin the third, to put the 'Pigs up 2-1. Rincones then stole second and later scored on a Donovan Walton sacrifice fly.

Pinckney hit his second homer of the day, a two-run shot, to tie the game in the 6th.

Rincones put the 'Pigs back up by a run with a sacrifice fly to score Weston Wilson in the sixth, 4-3.

From there, Rochester plated eight unanswered runs, including five with two outs in the seventh via a two-run homer for Yohandy Morales and a three-run homer for Nick Schnell.

Robert Hassell III brought in two with a double in the eighth and then scored on a Schnell infield single to make it 11-4.

Parker Dunshee (2-4) picked up the win in relief for the Red Wings, allowing one run on two hits.

Daniel Harper (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while failing to record an out.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, July 19th at 6:35 p.m. Mick Abel (6-2, 2.00) goes for the 'Pigs against Cade Cavalli (3-4, 5.80) for the Red Wings.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.