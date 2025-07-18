'Pigs Dropped by Red Wings in First Game out of All-Star Break
July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-38, 8-10) fell in their first game back after the All-Star break, 11-4, to the Rochester Red Wings (35-56, 8-11) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Andrew Pinckney swatted a solo homer to start the scoring in the second inning before Cal Stevenson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the third.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove in Garrett Stubbs, who had doubled to begin the third, to put the 'Pigs up 2-1. Rincones then stole second and later scored on a Donovan Walton sacrifice fly.
Pinckney hit his second homer of the day, a two-run shot, to tie the game in the 6th.
Rincones put the 'Pigs back up by a run with a sacrifice fly to score Weston Wilson in the sixth, 4-3.
From there, Rochester plated eight unanswered runs, including five with two outs in the seventh via a two-run homer for Yohandy Morales and a three-run homer for Nick Schnell.
Robert Hassell III brought in two with a double in the eighth and then scored on a Schnell infield single to make it 11-4.
Parker Dunshee (2-4) picked up the win in relief for the Red Wings, allowing one run on two hits.
Daniel Harper (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while failing to record an out.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, July 19th at 6:35 p.m. Mick Abel (6-2, 2.00) goes for the 'Pigs against Cade Cavalli (3-4, 5.80) for the Red Wings.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
