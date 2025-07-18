Iowa Falls to Columbus, 5-4, in Extra Innings

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Columbus Clippers 5-4 in extra innings as Carlos Pérez crushed his 20th homer of the season.

In the first game back from the all-star break, the Clippers scored the first two runs of the game off of a passed ball and a hit-by-pitch for a 2-0 lead. Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Carlos Pérez belted his 20th homer of the season for a two-run homer as the game was tied 2-2.

Then Columbus regained the lead for a 4-2 score as an RBI-single and a wild pitch by Luke Little scored two more runs. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ben Cowles ripped a two-run single into left field and tied the game again for the second time as the score was 4-4 heading into extra innings. But Columbus took a 5-4 lead and for good this time as an RBI-double drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th.

Iowa walked 13 batters today and the last time the team walked at least 13 batters in a game was vs. Toledo on August 3, 2023.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, July 19 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.

