Jacksonville Edges Stripers 3-2 in Series Opener
July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-11) fell short in a pitcher's duel on Friday night, taking a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-8) at Coolray Field. Eddys Leonard finished the night with two extra-base hits including a solo home run in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to keep the Stripers from starting the three-game series 0-1.
Decisive Plays: Jacksonville scored in the first inning as Troy Johnston doubled and scored on an RBI groundout from Deyvison De Los Santos. Gwinnett tied the game in the fifth on a two-out single from Jason Delay to drive in Leonard who had doubled. The Jumbo Shrimp got the lead back in the sixth inning with a softly hit infield single from Victor Mesa Jr. scoring Joe Mack from third. Jacksonville added another run in the eighth on a solo blast from De Los Santos (10). Gwinnett cut it to 3-2 in the ninth with Leonard's homer (12) but couldn't add any more offense against Josh White (S, 1).
Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI) provided both extra-base hits for Gwinnett. Stripers' starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep tossed 5.0 innings while allowing just one earned run in a no-decision. For Jacksonville, De Los Santos drove in a pair of runs (1-for-4, homer) while starting pitcher Morgan McSweeney (W, 3-0) matched Waldrep with 5.0 one-run innings.
Noteworthy: Luke Waddell extended his on-base streak to 14 games, matching a team-high in 2025. Leonard has homered three times in his last four games following a 37-game homer drought. Waldrep improved his July ERA to 1.13 across three starts.
Next Game (Saturday, July 19): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stripers starting pitcher JR Ritchie makes his Triple-A debut against Jacksonville lefty Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.62 ERA). Whether you cheer on the heroes or the heels, grab your spot ringside at the ballpark for Wrestling Night. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (tape-delay, airing Sunday evening) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
