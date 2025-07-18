Friday Night's Game vs. Syracuse Suspended

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - Tonight's game between the Norfolk Tides and the Syracuse Mets has been suspended to Saturday, July 19, with the continuation of the game starting at 5:30 pm. The score is Syracuse 7, Norfolk 6 at the start of the bottom of the 7th Inning. Gates will open at 5:00. The regularly scheduled game will be a 9-inning game.

Fans may exchange their tickets from tonight's game at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for tonight's game who wish to attend the completion of the game or any remaining regular season game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office.







