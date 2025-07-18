Chasers Take Series Opener from Bisons

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped their 4-game losing streak with Friday night's series opening 7-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons.

The Storm Chasers took an early 3-0 advantage in the 1st inning. MJ Melendez led off with a double, then scored on an RBI single from Carter Jensen. Jensen scored after a Dairon Blanco triple and Joey Wiemer followed with a double to score Blanco.

Dallas Keuchel made his second start with Omaha Friday night, striking out 5 over 4.1 innings of work, as the lefty allowed just 1 run on 3 hits.

In the top of the 4th, Omaha extended its lead to 4-0 after Wiemer led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a single from Diego Castillo.

With one out in the bottom of the 5th, Chazz Martinez relieved Keuchel. Martinez inherited one of Keuchel's runners that later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 score, marking Keuchel's only run of the game.

Buffalo continued to shrink its deficit with a pair of RBI doubles in the 6th, chasing Martinez from the game. Stephen Nogosek followed Martinez, inheriting runners on first and third. Nogosek quickly struck out the first batter he faced, stranding the runners bequeathed by Martinez.

In the 7th inning, Drew Waters walked, Jensen singled, and Wiemer reached on a Buffalo fielding error to load the bases. A 2-run single from Harold Castro plated Waters and Jensen, extending Omaha's lead to 6-3.

Evan Sisk relieved Nogosek with two outs in the bottom of the 7th, inheriting a runner; though Sisk struck out the first Bisons hitter he faced to close the frame.

In the 8th, Melendez furthered Omaha's advantage to 7-3 with a solo home run, his third extra-base hit of the game. With two outs in the bottom of the 8th, Michael Fulmer replaced Sisk, inheriting runners on first and second. Fulmer struck out his first batter to secure the final out of the inning.

Fulmer returned to the game in the 9th and worked a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts to secure Omaha's 7-3 win over the Bisons.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Buffalo Bisons, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at Sahlen Field. Left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from July 18, 2025

