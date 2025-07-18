Bulls Bash Knights with 7-5 Victory

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- Bob Seymour and Carson Williams homered in the fifth inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 7-5 at Truist Field on Friday night.

The Bulls (11-6) resumed their second half after the four-day all-star break, jumping out quickly for three runs in the first inning against Orange High School product Bryse Wilson. Tre Morgan singled home a pair of runs, part of his three-hit night.

However, Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan was knocked out of his second rehab start in the first inning after surrendering a pair of homers and a triple. The Knights (11-7) scored three times to tie the game.

After the Knights went ahead in the second on a homer by Brooks Baldwin, then added a run in the third for a 5-3 lead, the Bulls rally began.

With two outs and none on, former Bulls pitcher Evan McKendry surrendered Seymour's league-leading 23rd homer to trim the deficit to 5-4. After Dom Keegan was hit on the hand, Morgan doubled him to third. McKendry then uncorked a wild pitch to score Keegan with the tying run. Williams followed by bashing a two-run shot to left-center to cap a four-run frame.

Eight pitchers combined to cover the nine innings for Durham, with Garrett Acton (W, 4-1) being awarded the win. Paul Gervase (S, 3) notched a six-out, two-inning save.

How It Happened: Seymour and Williams both connected for key home runs in the fifth, and the duo now has the most home runs by any IL teammates with 40 combined.

McClanahan's Struggles: Rays ace Shane McClanahan was knocked out in the first inning in a start that was expected to be two-plus frames. McClanahan threw 27 pitches in the first inning, walking the first batter on four pitches, then surrendering two homers and a triple in the frame. His fastball velocity topped at 93.2 when it reached 95.9 on Sunday against Nashville. McClanahan is recovering from a second Tommy John surgery.

Keegan's Streak Ends: Dom Keegan's 15-game hitting streak ended Friday night, going 0-2 with a sac fly and a HBP. The streak was the longest by a Bulls hitter since Miles Mastrobuoni's 17-gamer in 2022.

What's Next: Logan Workman (5-3, 4.02) is slated to start Saturday night's game against Noah Schultz (0-1, 11.91) at 6:05 PM ET.







