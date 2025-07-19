Bulls Stun Knights with Seven-Run Ninth in 7-4 Comeback Win

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Durham Bulls hit three home runs in the ninth inning, blasting past the Charlotte Knights 7-4 at Truist Field on Saturday night.

After being shutout through eight innings on six hits, the Bulls (12-6) stormed back from a 4-0 deficit to win their second straight game over Charlotte (11-8).

Kenny Piper drew a walk to start the ninth ahead of a one-out home run by Andrew Stevenson. After an infield single by Curtis Mead, Dom Keegan drilled a game-tying home run. Following a pitching change, Tre Morgan fanned against Garrett Schoenle before Carson Williams and Tanner Murray singled. Coco Montes worked the count full before bombing a pitch deep over the left field wall to cap the seven-run inning.

Ben Peoples (W, 2-2) earned the win by throwing the final two shutout innings.

How It Happened: Eerily reminiscent of several final at-bat wins by the Bulls, Durham stormed back from 4-0 down to win. On April 18th, the Bulls trailed Nashville 6-0 in the seventh inning of a doubleheader game before tying the game with six, then winning in extras.

Multiple Peoples: After the Bulls used eight pitchers on Friday night, Ben Peoples was required to pitch a second inning on Saturday night. Peoples threw the eighth with the Bulls trailing 4-0. Durham then scorched the Knights for seven, but Peoples needed to return to the mound to get the game's final three outs. In 30 of Peoples' 31 appearances this season, Peoples has thrown one inning or less. Peoples retired the side in order to close out the win.

Stevenson's Statement: Andrew Stevenson smacked a two-run homer to start the big ninth inning. Prior to his home run, Stevenson, batting for the first time, was called for a pace of play violation by home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs. Stevenson protested the call, but was able to block out his apparent disdain for the call. After drilling the opposite-field homer, Stevenson sprinted around the bases, nearly catching up to Kenny Piper near home plate. After the fiery tour of the bases, Stevenson had to be calmed down by manager Morgan Ensberg to ensure Stevenson's position in the game with Riggs glancing into the dugout. The Bulls only had Ben Rortvedt available on the bench at that point in the game.

What's Next: The Bulls aim for a three-game sweep over Charlotte on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Forrest Whitley (1-0, 1.80) scheduled to open against Mike Clevinger (3-2, 4.10).







