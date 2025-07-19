Saints Beat Up By Bats, 15-4

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - For just the seventh time in franchise history the St. Paul Saints drew 10 walks in a game and lost. The difference between this one and the other six, it was the largest margin of defeat when drawing double-digit walks as they fell 15-4 to the Louisville Bats on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Saints defense cost them in the second inning. Rece Hinds led off with an infield single to short and Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled to center putting runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, Ryan Vilade hit a grounder to Jonah Bride at third. His throw to second tipped off the glove of second baseman Edouard Julien and went into right field allowing Hinds to score as Encarnacion-Strand took third making it 1-0. An errant pickoff attempt at first by Raya went into foul territory as Stewart scored and Vilade took second making it 2-0. With two outs Levi Jordan's RBI single to left gave the Bats a 3-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the Saints to get all three back. In the third, Anthony Prato reached on a one out single to left. Luke Keaschall followed with a walk putting runners at first and second. Payton Eeles then drilled a two-run double towards the right field corner cutting the deficit to 3-2. After a walk to Austin Martin, Edouard Julien's RBI single to right-center tied the game at three. The Saints would collect just one more hit the rest of the way, a one out single by Prato in the fourth.

The Bats scored 12 unanswered runs and Rece Hinds hit his first of two homers on the night in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to center, his 13th of the season, putting the Bats back up 4-3.

A second home run gave the Bats some breathing room in the fourth. Will Banfield led off with a double to right-center. With one out Héctor Rodríguez then walked. Francisco Urbaez made it 7-3 with a three-run homer to left, his fourth of the season.

The Bats put the game out of reach with a six-run fifth. They sent nine men to the plate and hit two more home runs. With one out Vilade hit a solo homer to center, his 11th of the season, increasing the Bats lead to 8-3. With the bases loaded and one out Edwin Rios singled to right-center driving home two making it 10-3. Hinds then hit his second homer of the night, a three-run shot to left-center, his 14th of the season, giving the Bats a 13-3 lead.

In the seventh, the Bats continued pouring it on, adding two more runs. With one out Rodríguez doubled down the first base line. Urbaez singled him home making it 14-3. Rios' RBI double to straightaway center scored Urbaez giving the Bats a 15-3 lead.

The Saints drew four walks in the ninth to push across their final run, but the 11-run defeat surpassed a five-run loss when they walked 10 times.

Major League rehabber Keaschall went 0-2 with a career-tying high three walks.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP José Ureña (0-2, 5.17) to the mound against Bats RHP Brian Van Belle (6-3, 2.90). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

