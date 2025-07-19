SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 19, 2025

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-3, 53-37) at Worcester Red Sox (6-13, 47-46)

July 19, 2025 | Game 91 | Road Game 42 | Polar Park | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (5-7, 5.87) vs. RH Isaac Coffey (1-1, 5.75)

Leal: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 6.0 IP with 6 K & 2 BB in 7/12 Win vs. BUF (6-3 RailRiders)

Coffey: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 4.0 IP in 7/12 ND @ ROC with 5 K & 3 BB (6-4 Red Wings walk-off)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA (July 18, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 11-3 on Friday night at Polar Park.

Jose Rojas staked the RailRiders to the lead on the second pitch of the game. Rojas's 14th home run of the year cleared the 22-foot wall in right, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge over Cooper Criswell and the WooSox. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to the lead with a steal of home in the third. Andrew Velazquez doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a sac bunt. After a Jesus Rodriguez walk, the duo executed a double steal with Velazquez swiping home for the 2-0 lead. The RailRiders doubled the lead in the fourth, plating two with two outs. Nicky Lopez singled and scored on a double from Ismael Munguia. Velazquez followed with a run-scoring single to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the fifth, four of the first five Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters reached on base hits, keyed by a two-run double from Jeimer Candelario for a 6-0 lead.

Everson Pereira launched a 369-foot opposite field home run in the top of the seventh with a runner on to extend the lead to 8-0. The WooSox answered with a two-run home run from Trayce Thompson in the home half of the inning to end the shutout bid. After Worcester cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to five with a run in the eighth, T.J. Rumfield unloaded with his 11th home run of the year with two aboard in the ninth to close the scoring.

Brendan Beck (2-0) earned the win with five no-hit innings and a career-best nine strikeouts. Criswell (3-2) took the loss.

LONG ROAD AHEAD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its nine-game road trip this afternoon in Worcester. This trip is the longest remaining road swing on the 2025 schedule. The RailRiders hold a 9-4 season series edge against the WooSox with eight games remaining. Following this short set in the Canal District, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its only series in Rochester this season. The RailRiders return to Polar Park in early September for six games.

ALL GAS, NO BREAK- The RailRiders have won nine straight for the first time since their Triple-A National Championship season of 2016, when they won at Pawtucket on June 26, took three straight at Syracuse, four in a row at Buffalo and beat Lehigh Valley on July 4 at PNC Field. The franchise record is 11 in a row, set at the outset of the 2009 season. The RailRiders have the best record in baseball over the last two weeks.

GOOD TIMES ROLL ON- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 28-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then, with the lowest staff ERA at 3.54. The club is hitting a league-best .278 during that 36-game stretch.

SURGING- Erick Leal takes the ball today for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Leal is 4-0 in the second half with a 2.63 ERA over 24 innings of work. The right-hander has 22 strikeouts over seven walks since the half began in four starts, all at PNC Field. Leal has reeled off three straight quality starts. In the first half, Leal was 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA.

POWER BAT ADDED- Rafael Flores has been promoted from Somerset. The catcher was third in the Eastern League with 15 home runs, trailing only Binghamton's Ryan Clifford (17) and Spencer Jones, who hit 16 while with the Patriots. Flores was signed as a Minor League Free Agent on 7/25/22 out of Rio Hondo College. He was hitting .287 for Somerset this season with 23 doubles and 56 runs batted in over 87 games.

BEETER BACK- New York optioned Clayton Beeter to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and the right-hander has reported to the RailRiders. Over 16 Triple-A appearances, Beeter sports a 1.02 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 14 walks over 17.2 innings of work. He has appeared in two games for the Yankees, allowing six runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

DEES UP- Bailey Dees joins the RailRiders from Somerset before today's game. The right-hander was drafted by the Yankees in 2021 out of Penn State and reached Somerset in 2023. Dees spent the entire 2024 season with the Patriots, going 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts. This season, he sports a 6-4 mark over 69 innings between Hudson Valley and Somerset.

RUNNING RAMPANT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stole 23 bases in 25 chances during its nine-game homestand. After three steals in four chances Friday, the RailRiders are fifth in the IL with 133 stolen bases, eight behind the Rochester Red Wings.

SWEEP STUFF- Last week's sweep of Buffalo was the second at PNC Field this season. Prior to 2025, the RailRiders had not swept two six-game home series since 2021. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre completed two six-game sweeps in 2024, at Norfolk from April 9 to 14 and in Jacksonville from April 30 through May 5.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 7-3 final at Atlanta. The Braves plated three runs in the first against IanHamilton and built a 7-0 lead after four. Giancarlo Stanton drove in a pair and Cody Bellinger added an RBI in the Yankees three-run seventh... Somerset beat Hartford 8-5. Jace Avina and Tyler Hardman both homered and drove in three runs... Hudson Valley lost 9-3 at Jersey Shore. Griffin Herring struck out six over four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, in the loss... Tampa fell 4-3 at Dunedin. The Tarpons had a 3-1 lead in the seventh, but the Blue Jays forged ahead with back-to-back home runs in the bottom half and sealed the win.







