Cowles Crushes a Couple of Two-Run Shots Versus Columbus, 7-2
July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs took the second game of the weekend series over the Columbus Clippers 7-2.
In the bottom of the second inning, Ben Cowles ripped his first of two two-run homers on the night as the lead was in favor of Iowa for the entire game 2-0. Then, Cowles hit another two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning as the lead grew to 4-0.
Columbus got on the board in the top of the seventh inning off a sacrifice fly but in the bottom half of the seventh Christian Franklin crushed a three-run homer for a 7-1 lead. The Clippers added a run off a C.J. Kayfus homer but that was all they could put together as the I-Cubs won 7-2.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, July 20 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
