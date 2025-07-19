Mick Abel Continues to Dazzle as 'Pigs Roll Red Wings

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Mick Abel turned in six shutout innings for a second consecutive start, spearheading a Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-38, 9-10) 5-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (35-57, 8-12) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs gave Abel an early lead, scoring two in the first inning. A groundball double play allowed Justin Crawford to score the first run of the game before Gabirel Rincones Jr. swatted a solo homer to leftfield, his ninth of the year.

With the lead, Abel (7-2) locked in and strung together six straight zeroes en route to the victory. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out five. He only had multiple runners on base in one inning, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth.

On the heels of Abel escaping that jam, the 'Pigs doubled their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Óscar Mercado singled with the bases loaded to drive in a run and Donovan Walton followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Trey Lipscomb got the Red Wings on the board with a solo homer to start the seventh, but Garret Stubbs cancelled that out with a solo homer of his own, his seventh.

The Red Wings scratched out a run with two outs in the ninth on a Robert Hassell III RBI single, but the 'Pigs finished it off for a 5-2 win.

Cade Cavalli (3-5) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings on five hits and three walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday, July 20th at 1:35 p.m. Alan Rangel (5-2, 4.82) goes for the 'Pigs while Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 4.80) goes for the Red Wings.

