Ritchie Wins Triple-A Debut, Stripers Prevail 5-3 over Jacksonville

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Behind a stellar start from JR Ritchie, the Gwinnett Stripers (9-11) held off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-9) in a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers evened the three-game series at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville collected solo homer s in each of the first two innings from Jakob Marsee (13) and Maximo Acosta (6) to pull ahead 2-0. David Fletcher got in on the fun in the third inning with a solo blast of his own (3) to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jacksonville got a run back in the fifth inning on a run-scoring double from Marsee. Fletcher struck again for the Stripers in the bottom of the fifth, this time with an RBI single to make it a 3-2 Jacksonville lead. Gwinnett pulled ahead in the sixth inning with a two-run single from Jason Delay and added an insurance run in the seventh inning on a Luke Waddell RBI single. The 5-3 lead held the rest of the way.

Key Contributors: Ritchie (W, 1-0) tossed 6.0 innings and allowed just three earned runs while striking out six in his Triple-A debut. Austin Cox (S, 1) finished the game with a 3.0-inning save. Fletcher (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) led the way offensively for the Stripers while Waddell (2-for-4, RBI) also provided a multi-hit performance. For the Jumbo Shrimp, Marsee went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Waddell extended his on-base streak to 15 games, now the longest streak by a Striper in 2025. Ritchie became the fifth different Striper to make his Triple-A debut as a starter in 2025, joining Didier Fuentes, Adam Maier, Blake Burkhalter, and Brett Sears). Cox's 3.0 innings were a season high.

Next Game (Sunday, July 20): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stripers starting pitcher Blake Burkhalter (0-0, 1.80 ERA) faces Jacksonville lefty Robby Snelling (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Enjoy COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday, a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.







International League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.