Sounds Score Three Unanswered To Take Series Over Indians

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville made it back-to-back wins coming out of the All-Star break with a 7-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds used three unanswered runs to capture the win after seeing the Indians tie the game in the sixth.

After being held hitless over the first two innings of the game and in a 2-0 hole, Nashville used a four-hit, four-run bottom of the third inning to capture their first lead of the night. Consecutive doubles from Freddy Zamora and Drew Avans started the inning before Tyler Black and Oliver Dunn each added RBI singles to build a 4-2 Sounds advantage as the they sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning.

Chad Patrick turned in another strong start on the mound in his return to First Horizon Park. The right-hander turned in five innings and allowed five hits with three runs (two earned) without a decision for the second straight start.

After seeing the Indians get to even with a run in the fifth and sixth innings, the Sounds came out of the seventh inning stretch with three unanswered runs to capture the 7-4 win. Jared Oliva plated two with a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Nashville also strung together three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the eighth with Daz Cameron tallying the final RBI of the night.

Bryan Hudson got his second win of the season with a scoreless seventh while Elvis Peguero got his third hold with a scoreless eighth. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect, Craig Yoho earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Logan Henderson will start for Nashville in the series finale on Sunday. The Brewers' no. 6-rated prospect will make his 14th Triple-A start. He is one of 12 minor league pitchers tied for the most wins this season with nine and earned his most recent after a quality start his last time out. Henderson has four quality starts in 18 total games between Nashville and Milwaukee. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES: Right-hander Chad Patrick made his second start this season in a Sounds uniform and 26th all-time. Patrick picked up a no-decision, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, four strikeouts, and a walk over 5.0 innings of work. It is Patrick's third straight start, including his time with Milwaukee, that the 26-year-old has given up two or fewer earned runs when tossing 5.0 or more innings. He now holds a 3.27 ERA with 11 strikeouts over his first 11.0 frames with Nashville.

PAINT IT BLACK: Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 11 games in the Sounds Saturday night win over the Indians. The 24-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Black's hitting streak is his highest of the season and has tied his season-high on-base streak that went from May 15 through June 17. The first baseman also currently holds a six-game RBI streak. Over Black's hitting streak, he is 9-for-24 (.375) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits.

THIRD INNING MAGIC: Nashville's offense made a statement in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on four hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates No. 3 prospect, Hunter Barco. All nine Sounds hitters came to the plate, notching two doubles, two singles, and a walk. The last time Nashville put up four or more runs in an inning was July 12 against Durham when the Sounds scored five runs in the third inning. Nashville has scored a total of 69 runs in the third, which is the most out of any inning this year.

WALK THE LINE: Bobby Dalbec worked a career-high four walks against Indianapolis pitching on Saturday night, and it was the second time this season a Nashville hitter walked as many times. Jeferson Quero was the other, working four walks against the Iowa Cubs back on June 21. Dalbec walked a career-high three times in just three games over his career before Saturday, including one this season on July 5 against Memphis.

YODELAYHEEHOO: Craig Yoho earned his ninth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run with a save against Indianapolis Saturday night. The Brewers No. 19 prospect collected his sixth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning. Yoho now has a 0.87 ERA over 31.0 innings with Nashville this year. The last time Yoho allowed an earned run was on June 12 against Norfolk. The right-hander is three outings shy of tying his season-high of 12 straight scoreless appearances, which he achieved through his first 14.2 frames of the year.







International League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.