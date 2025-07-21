Sounds Continue Final Homestand in July Tuesday against Charlotte

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds continue their final homestand of July with the start of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, July 22 at First Horizon Park. Fresh off a three-game weekend series win over the Indianapolis Indians, the second-longest homestand of the season features Christmas in July on Friday, July 25 and the 20-year anniversary celebration of the Sounds 2005 Pacific Coast League Championship on Saturday, July 26.

The Nashville Brewskis take the field to begin the series along with another Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday for all the four-legged fans and their humans. The first of two gate giveaways for the week will take place Wednesday when the Sounds host Women & Girls in Sports Night at the ballpark. Santa will make an appearance at First Horizon Park for Christmas in July on Friday, July 25 before postgame fireworks take place following the final out of the night. The Sounds will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the 2005 Pacific Coast League Championship at First Horizon Park on Saturday, July 26 with a replica jersey giveaway and special messages from some of the members of the team to bring Nashville its last professional championship. The final homestand of July concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day and postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, July 22 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Nashville Brewskis - The team will take the field wearing their Nashville Brewskis uniforms. The powder blue alternates are an ode to the iconic jerseys the Milwaukee Brewers wore from 1970-1984 and reintroduced the color way with their 'Brew Crew' city connect jerseys.

Wednesday, July 23 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Clear Tote Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health (first 1,000 fans)

Women & Girls In Sports Night - Join Playmakers Nashville and the Nashville Sounds for Women & Girls in Sports Night at First Horizon Park. This special ticket bundle includes a ticket to a pre-game panel featuring some of Nashville's leading voices in sports, a ticket to the game, and an all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet. Panelists include moderator Laura Okmin, LaTonnsya Burney, Anne Fischgrund, Dorie Harrison, Hannah Onken, and Courtney Oversby.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, July 24 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products from the concession stands

UT Knoxville Alumni Night - Calling all Vols fans! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with old friends, make new ones, and enjoy the game. Plus, through this ticket bundle, add the exclusive Nashville Sounds x Tennessee Volunteer hat to your collection and wear your team spirit proudly wherever you go! $5 per ticket sold will go towards scholarships benefiting students attending UT from the Nashville area.

Friday, July 25 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Christmas In July presented by Level Wellness - Get ready for a sleigh-full of summer cheer as the Nashville Sounds host Christmas in July on Saturday, July 25 at First Horizon Park. Join us for festive fun, holiday music, and a special appearance from Santa. It's the most wonderful time of the summer.

Postgame performance by the Hadley Park line dancers on-field before fireworks.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

2005 Pacific Coast League Celebration - Celebrate the 2005 Nashville Sounds and their Pacific Coast League Championship 20 years after bringing the last professional championship to the city of Nashville. Pre-game recognition of the 2005 team members will include video messages from Prince Fielder, Corey Hart, Nelson Cruz, Rickie Weeks, and more.

2005 PCL Championship Replica Jersey Giveaway - You just can't beat a sleeveless baseball jersey. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get this replica jersey paying homage to the 2005 PCL Championship team.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:00 to 5:45 pm.

Sunday, July 27 vs. Charlotte - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Pregame player autographs on the concourse beginning at 5:00 p.m. when gates open.

Library Night - Step into a world of stories and fun at the ballpark and help support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. For every ticket purchased through this special ticket bundle, $5 will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and help bring the joy of reading to countless children. The ticket bundle also includes a Nashville Sounds Library Night tote bag perfect for carrying all your favorite books and gameday essentials.

Pregame Parade with the Special Olympics Tennessee.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Round the Bases for kids presented by First Horizon Bank.







