2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament at Polar Park to Precede 4:05 p.m. WooSox Game Saturday, August 23

July 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present their second annual Cornhole Tournament at Polar Park before their 4:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday, August 23.

Teams can register now at polarpark.com/cornhole or by visiting the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. on August 23, and the tournament begins at 11 a.m. Fans can enter the ballpark through Gate D on Madison Street. Competitors are welcome to bring their own cornhole bags to the ballpark but are not required to.

The tournament will begin with exhibition matches that will place competitors into three tiers based on skill level. Once all teams are placed, the event will shift into a double elimination format. Championship matches begin at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The champions in Tier 1 win a $1,000 cash prize, four great tickets to 2026 Opening Day at Polar Park, and the opportunity to throw a Ceremonial First Pitch before the 4:05 p.m. game on August 23. The winners of Tier 2 receive a $100 cash prize, and the top team in Tier 3 can enjoy a $50 gift card to the WooSox Team Store.

Cornhole enthusiasts can choose from three ticket options:

The Team Ticket is $110 ($126.28 when purchased online due to servicing fees) and includes two game tickets on the University Dental Group Berm in addition to tournament entry.

The Season Ticket Member option is $86 ($89.20 when purchased online due to servicing fees) and is available to Royal Wooters Members who already have tickets for the August 23 game.

The Spectator Ticket is $12 ($15.24 when purchased online due to servicing fees) and includes early entry to the park to watch the tournament and one game ticket on the University Dental Group Berm.

The WooSox are teaming up with Mad Baggerz Cornhole to run the event and encourage teams to download the Scoreholio app ahead of time at scoreholio.com to conveniently check match times, bracket updates, and results the day of the event. Search for "WooSox Cornhole Tournament" in the app.







